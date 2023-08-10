Hope rises for displaced Plateau farmers as gov approves cultivation of 900 hectares

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

THEY had lost everything, including their land, crops, and hope. With nothing seeming to be working in their favour, they have since resigned themselves to fate. Yet there appears to be no end sight to their ordeal as their land continued to be invaded by bandits who cart away their ripe crops and other valuables worth millions of Naira, after brutally killing many victims and destroying their houses.

The few survivors only end up in temporary abodes as refugees in their own land. That is the tragic and pathetic story of most of the farmers in Bungha District in Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State. They have been subjected to ceaseless and unrestrained attacks by persons suspected to be armed herdsmen.

Nanribet Samuel, a farmer from Lighit-Lubang community, Bungha District of Mangu Local Government Area, Plateau State, lost over N300,000 and some farm implements after being viciously attacked by suspected armed herders on May 15, 2023, at Kubat community, which is not too far from his community. Samuel said his attackers, whom he identified as his Fulani neighbours, not only destroyed his farms but also carted away his implements for reasons he never knew, and the situation has left him in debt and jobless. Another farmer, Baba Ezekiel Dashial from Lighit-Lubang, whose son has been hospitalised for about two months due to injuries sustained when he was attacked by the same armed herdsmen, also suffered losses as his crops were destroyed by cattle.

According to Samuel: “The problem started in Kubat village. We heard gunshots and later saw our Fulani neighbours who stay across the stream packing their loads in vehicles and leaving their settlements. We went there to ask them what was happening because our area had no problem. We suggested that everyone should stay and watch over their area, but they ignored us. Before we knew what was happening, they had shot the youth leader of Lighit-Lubang. They actually intended to kill him. Right from that time on, the Fulani that stayed back became very hostile to us. They unleashed their cows to destroy our farms. I had a dry-season farm I cultivated, and my maize was due for sale.

Before the incident, buyers had evaluated the value of the maize on the farm at N380,000. I also had pepper, garden eggs, and cassava, but the attackers seized the cash crops and disappeared with them before releasing some sporadic gun shots, apparently to scare us away. That was what stopped us from harvesting our produce. When the place was calm and some of us were able to go back to our farms, the invaders had harvested everything in sight. They brought cows to graze on the farm’s leftover produce. Many people farmed around this place, but they grazed on the crops. Our water pump machine and our knapsack sprayers were taken away by them. It is so annoying and disrespectful. We cannot continue to watch them disrespect us. God is with us. We do not look for anyone’s trouble.”

Baba Dashial added: “Before the problem started, I had finished my farm work, I planted all that I wanted to plant, but now not a single plant is on the farm. I don’t know what brought about this, but when the attack started at Kubat, our neighbours who are Fulanis, started packing their things. My son went to ask them why they were leaving; since there was no problem in the village between us, why would they leave? After the discussion with them, as he turned to leave, they shot him in the thigh and on the chest, and they cut off his fingers as he was trying to block the machete they also used in attacking him. They wanted to kill him, but God helped him. As we speak, he is still in the hospital.

Look at the village, they don’t want anyone to come to the farm here, anyone who comes near would be shot by the Fulanis. Those who planted and those who have yet to plant don’t allow anyone to come here. Since May 2023 till date, no one has been able to come here.”

The two farmers are not the only ones with sad tales, but their jeremiads represent the current dilemma that they have been exposed to by armed herdsmen, the effect on food production, and the looming hunger and starvation in the land. In the Mangu LGA alone, no fewer than 50 communities are unable to go out and farm this year due to lingering armed conflicts that have consumed many lives and led to the destruction of homes and other personal property.

However, the Plateau State Government has stepped into the fray and directed its Agricultural Services, Training Centre and Marketing company, ASTC, to cultivate at least 900 hectares of land this year to boost food production in 14 communities recently affected by violent conflicts.

The Agro Rangers of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, have also been drafted in to protect the farms to ensure no intruders destroy the cultivated land before the harvest of the crops planted.

The benefitting communities spread in the three local government areas of Riyom, Barkin Ladi, and Mangu are Jol, Kwi, Rim, and Bachit in Riyom. Sho in Barkin Ladi, as well as Aloghom, Gaude/Kinat, Bwai, Sabon Layi, Mangul-Kantoma Bakin Hanya, Jwakkom/Lighit-Lubang, Kombun, Daika (Atughun), Dangdai, and Gyembwas in Mangu. These communities were sacked during recent attacks, and most residents are in the Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs, camps. The Managing Director of ASTC, Dr. Susan Bentu, has assured that everything will be done to ensure the cultivation of the land and the restoration of normal food production to cater for the displaced persons and the state as a leading food producer in the country.

”Other phases will be coming in so that farmers can make use of what is left of the rain-fed season rather than allowing the lands to lie waste. This is a result of the appeal from farmers in these areas. We will be cultivating the lands in Riyom, Barkin Ladi, and Mangu. The communities are happy, and we are happy to be of service at this time. We are working in conjunction with the Agro Rangers from the NSCDC to provide protection because these farms are in the bushes. This will encourage those who have been displaced to come back to their homes. The rains are far gone, but people can plant cowpeas (white beans), soybeans, sweet potatoes, and tomatoes so that we can make use of what is left of the season. The government is working on providing farm inputs, and they will be provided to the farmers.”

The Deputy Corps Commandant, Olushola Bakenne, who is the Head of Agro Rangers, NSCDC, Plateau State Command, assured the farmers of safety, saying: “The Agro Rangers are specialised personnel trained to provide adequate security for farms, farmers, and their investment. The men are battle ready, they will provide adequate security coverage for farmers and the government officials that will work here.”

Reacting to the intervention, the District Head of Bungha, Da Danladi Denan, through the Bungha District Chairman of the Mwaghavul Development Association, Mr. Yabak Retkat, expressed joy at the gesture and stated thus: “When we heard of this kind gesture by the Government of Plateau State, we were so grateful. All these places were cultivated early this year, but because of insecurity, they were deserted. The bandits terrorised the people, grazed on the crops, leveled everything, and left the place fallow. We appreciate the government for the invention; we will give our support, and we appeal for more inputs because this is our source of livelihood.” On his part, Samuel added: “I am happy with the government plan, but if you observe in this village, we mostly farm maize, but with this present situation, we cannot farm maize. We are happy with the bean farm the government has provided.