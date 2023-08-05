Honour: Olu Of Warri receives Sword of Faith, Armour in Scotland

History again was made in faraway Aberdeen, Scotland when the Aberdeen Royal Mission weekend presented to His Majesty Ogiame Atuwatse 111, (CFR), the Olu of Warri with a Sword of Faith and Armour.

Recall that the monarch in June 2022 in Toronto, Canada was presented with the Key of Brampton City for his profound impact and outstanding contributions and support.

Representative of ARM, Joe Ochie said the occasion was in honour of Mary Slessor and a symbol of the unbreakable bond between Aberdeen and Warri Kingdom.

Making the presentation, Graham Guyan, Deputy Lord Lieutenant, City of Aberdeen, described Olu of Warri as a righteous man of God deserving the honour.

“Your majesty, we are very proud of you and we will like to bestow this honour upon yourself as the righteous man God has chosen. May the grace of God bless you and keep your family safe in the righteous grace of our lord Jesus

The highly revered Warri King was accompanied by his wife, the Queen Consort of Warri Kingdom, Olori Atuwatse 111, palace chiefs and royal aides.

Elated, Ogiame while thanking the Aberdeen Royal Mission for the honour also gave a historical background of Mary Slessor and other Scottish missionaries in the Niger Delta.

He stated, “Growing up in the Niger Delta, I believe every Niger Delta knows about Mary Slessors and her exploits in the Niger Delta. There was also another Scottish lady, Mrs Howard she was originally a missionary to Nigeria, was in Idia College in Benin and eventually became the founding Principal of the boarding school I went to.

“She touched our lives and shaped our world view. She spoke a lot about Scotland and upon further reflection I wish I could have her brought here today. So, two Scottish women have had an impact in the Niger Delta.

He noted that the honour wasn’t a coincidence but that God has designed it to happen adding that God is interested in what happens in Warri Kingdom and Nigeria.

“It is interesting to see how God moves and how he puts his signature on something that he is very much a part of.

“Today, God has done it again and the Nigerian ambassador is here today as witness, and I say with all humility that God really loves us as a people and it further remind us that God is interested in what happen with Warri Kingdom and Nigeria, it will go well with Warri Kingdom, Nigeria and Africa. Once again, thank you very much”.

The Nigeria Ambassador Sarafa Isola described the occasion as remarkable adding that it was the first honour to be bestowed on any Nigeria since he assumed office as the ambassador.

“We are really overwhelmed with the hospitality of the Aberdeen people. I’m highly delighted. I’m not aware of any community since I came that has given any Nigeria this honour. This is history and we are grateful on behalf of the government of Nigeria and we are still open to more honour”.

Ogiame is also expected, among other activities, to unveil a memorial plaque to the Mary Mitchell Slessor commemoration Royal Mission .