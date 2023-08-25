Homecoming: Ex-British champ, Oboh visits old mate’s boxing club in UK

From left: Trainer, Nathan Ward, Peter Oboh Rafael, David and Rococo Ward.

The ex-British and Commonwealth Light Heavyweight boxing champion, Peter Oboh, has paid some of his old boxing friends a visit in Reading, the United Kingdom, UK, including at Whitley Boxing Club, one of the best clubs in the area.

Oboh, who is also a black belt holder in the oriental martial art of taekwondo, said his old boxing mate, ex-amateur and professional boxer, and cage fighter, Mr. Nathan Ward, was doing a fantastic job at the gym.

According to Oboh, “Ward is always making space and time for our very young ones as well as for adults, passing on years of acquired knowledge to them.

“We must know that children and youth love adventures. If we do not get them first, the street may.”

The pugilist-turned-cleric spent time with the friends and children at the gym, reminiscing and taking photographs.

Oboh also commented on Anthony Joshua’s fights.

He said: “When it comes to our own Anthony Joshua, his real fighting and killer instincts are back from what we saw in his fantastic seventh round knockout win over Robert Helenius two weeks ago.

“Sometimes it may take just one fight to get into negative track and one fight, too, can put you into a positive and winner’s mind set.

“Joshua needs just one more of such a fight and KO victory to retain that mind set, in my experience,” Peter Oboh says.

Recall that Anthony Joshua’s last fight was on August 12, which ended with a 7th-round technical knockout victory over Robert Helenius of Finland.

Ex-British and Commonwealth champion, Peter Oboh and the children.