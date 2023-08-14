Hip Hop act, Highstarlavista to release EP

Rising South Eastern HipHop artiste and songwriter, Highstarlavista, has revealed plans to come through with an all new EP this August.

The 5-track project titled ‘The Fellowship Vol. 2’ which hosts a guest feature from popular Afrobeats star, Hotkid, is a follow-up sequel to the first installment of ‘The Fellowship’ series which was released earlier this year. In an off-the- record conversation with the press, he revealed that this project was a special one for him and a lyrical testament to his growth as an artiste so far.

In April 2022, he released his debut EP titled ‘Ghetto Bible’ which went a long way to solidify his presence in the underground rap scene in the South East especially in Enugu State. Earlier this year, he came through with his sophomore project titled ‘The Fellowship Vol. 1’ which also went a long way to spread the rapper’s message about the hustle and the core significance and value of the street code in his neighborhood.

Omulu Chidozie Nelson, professionally known as Highstarlavista is a graduate of Bio-medical Engineering from the Federal University of Technology, Owerri and he is set to release his third studio project titled ‘The Fellowship Vol.2’ in a couple of weeks. The project boasts of star-studded features from Hotkid amongst other super talented artistes within the Afrobeats and HipHop scene.