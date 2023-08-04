Hike in fuel price pushed me into robbing my customers, says bolt driver

By Efe Onodjae & Bola Rasheed

A 29-year-old bolt driver named Jeremiah Adeniran has been apprehended by the Lagos State Police Command for robbing his customers after accepting ride requests. Adeniran, who graduated from Houdegbe North American University Cotonou in 2014 with a degree in Accounting, was caught after a thorough investigation by the police.

During a press briefing by Commissioner of Police, CP Idowu Owohunwa, where 39 suspects were paraded, the suspect confessed to committing the crimes. Adeniran admitted to robbing four passengers on separate occasions, revealing that he had been engaging in this criminal activity for about a month.

According to him, he recently joined the illicit act because he couldn’t handle the pressure of the fuel subsidy removal, which affected his initial income as a bolt driver. He said, “I am Adeniran Jeremiah, and 29-years old. I am Ridar driver, 28 of last month someone ordered my ride along Governor’s road of which after that I have two friends of mine we all planned together so after the pick up of the young lady, I stopped along the roadside that was around a minute to 12 pm to pick my two friends while everything the lady was with was obtained from her. Things like iPhone 14 and a sim of N60,000”

When asked how he picks people, Adeniran said; “I do not select my victims when I get a male request on my app, I’ll decline but accept a female request.

“I started last month, throughout that last month, the 28th of July was my first operation while this month of August I did two other operations which were how I was caught last week Friday at Ikotun. I pick up a lady from Ijegun Road and was heading towards Fela shrine so I pick her up around 1pm.

“So immediately I pick her up I have already told my two friends to just hang along on the road since I know where she is going, and they acted like I have a flat tire and they started the operation with her.

“I was arrested on Saturday morning at Ikotun, exactly about 10 am. I was getting something done. I entered a shop and immediately I entered, though the phone we collected on Friday night was with my second friend. So immediately I entered the shop, I saw the lady I picked up on Friday night along Ijegun road and instantly when she saw me she recognize me because I was not with facemark and she shouted, and I was arrested and taken to Ijegun police station”

Stating the number of people he has robbed, Adeniran said; “I have robbed four people in total. It’s strictly on Friday operations because on Monday, Tuesday , no one work at midnight so on Friday is our best time.

“I was doing my normal bolt ride of which I have my records there until last month when I thought of something different because of the skyrocketing fuel price of which our work has not been booming like before,

“As a bolt driver I can do 50 trips a day, bolt officials know me very well, and I cash out as usual, but the work of recent was not going well as usual.

“We share any money we make equally among the three of us. In total, I have made about N700,000 in less than two months, if I am not mistaken

“I graduated from Houdegbe North American University Cotonou in 2014, with a degree in Accounting.”

The Commissioner of Police, CP Idowu Owohunwa, in his speech that, “On the 8th July, 2023 at about 23hoore, a lady who was going to Lagos Island from Ikotun booked a ride. She was picked at Governor’s road, Ikotun. On their way, the Uber driver pretended that he had a flat tyre, parked the car and alighted.

“Shortly, other members of his gang surfaced and took over the steering while the driver was made to sit at the back. The driver later brought out a knife and robbed the lady of her money and iPhone.

“Police operatives painstakingly embarked on investigation that led to the arrest of the Uber driver one Jeremiah Adeniran ‘m’ aged 29 at BRT market Ikotun while selling the robbed items. His operational Toyota Camry Saloon car and knife were recovered from him.

“Investigation reveals that the suspect and his gang have been robbing people of their valuables in this manner. Effort have been put in place to arrest other members of the gang and to recover more of their operational arms”