‘He’s miracle-working God’ – Festus Keyamo reacts to ministerial nomination

In a jubilant mood, Festus Keyamo, has reacted to his ministerial nomination by President Bola Tinubu.

The former minister of state for labour and productivity under former President Muhammadu Buhari was announced as a nominee during Senate plenary on Friday.

In a letter addressed to the Senate on Friday, Tinubu picked Keyamo as one of the two new nominees added to the second batch of the ministerial nominees announced on Wednesday.

Excited by the nomination, Keyamo made an appreciation post on his verified Twitter handle.

He stated, “He’s a miracle-working God. He’s a miracle-working God. He’s the Alpha and Omega, He’s a miracle-working God!”

Maryam Shetty, a nominee in the 19-man list read on Wednesday, was replaced by Mariya Mahmoud.

Keyamo’s inclusion takes Tinubu’s nominee list to 48.