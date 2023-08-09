Heavy security in Imo over Mbaise New Yam festival

By Chinonso Alozie

The Imo state government has beefed up security in the state, ahead of this year’s new yam festival of the Mbaise nation of the three council areas of Ahiazu, Ezinihitte and Aboh.

This was disclosed to newsmen in Owerri on Wednesday by the Chairman Central Planning committee, Iriji Mbaise National Cultural Festival, Professor Timothy Nwala.

To achieve it, Nwala said the Imo state government had approved some funds for various town unions in Imo state for security purposes. To that extent, a powerful security committee of the Iriji Mbaise, has been set up to work with the security agencies in that direction.

According to Professor Nwala, “This Year, 2023, is indeed a very chequered year in the life of all the Nationalities in the Federal Republic of Nigeria, especially in the areas of pervading Insecurity and Hunger. However,the Central Planning Committee of the 2023 IrijiMbaise Festival has taken all necessary precautions to ensure a hitch-free Iriji Festival this year.

“In this regard, the Central Planning Committee has set up a very powerful Security Committee which is liaising with all Security Agencies in Mbaise in particular and in Imo State in general.

“Following the gruesome murder of one of our highly respected Traditional Rulers in the person of HRH Eze James Ndubisi Nnamdi Mirioma, Duru Ji Aku Uboma II

Ngurunweke Autonomous Community, Aboh Mbaise, the Planning Committee

called on the Imo State Government to reinforce the Security Apparatus in Imo

State by involving the Community Vigilantees (Ndi Nche) who could provide Security and Intelligence for the protection of our Communities and our people in Imo State.

“Information reaching us indicate that the Imo State Government has approved

some fund allocation to the various Town Unions in Imo State to help beef up Local Security.”

“We are doing all we can to ensure that our communities rise to the Security

challenges of this period to ensure hitch-free participation of our Citizens and our Guests during the period of the Iriji Festival. We have compared the Iriji festival with the New Year and similar socio-cultural events that need not be rescheduled or cancelled because of such calamities as the one that befell us in the murder of Eze Mirioma.

“The Central Planning Committee hereby calls on our Town Unions to work in

collaboration with all Security Agencies to help ensure adequate Security during

and beyond the period of the Iriji Mbaise National Festival,” he said.