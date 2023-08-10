Headquarters Sector 3 OPHK, MNJTF innaugurates recreational facilities in Monguno town   

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

In a bid to sustain the momentum of the fight against insurgency and also strengthen the existing Civil-Military cooperation between the Military and the host communities, the Commander Sector 3 ‘Operation HADIN KAI’ (OPHK) and Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF), Major General POA Okoye has reaffirmed his commitment to strengthen a more cordial Civil-Military Cooperation activities within the host communities and enhance qualitative non-kinetic activities within the Sector’s Area of responsibility.

The Sector Commander made this assertion on Wednesday, 9 August, 2023 during the commissioning ceremony of newly constructed recreational facilities in Monguno Local Government Area of Borno state.

In his welcome address, the sector commander disclosed that, the recreation facilities are the first of its kind in the Area Of Responsibility (AOR) which is part of the non-kinetic efforts to encourage more returnees back to the community.

He affirmed that the International Standard Volleyball Court and other indoor sporting facilities like table tennis and snooker spots were consciously put together to promote positive activities aimed at disabusing the minds of teeming youth and diverting their attention from engaging in criminal and non-profitable ventures such as terrorism. .

Commissioning the newly built recreation projects, the Special Guest of Honour, His Excellency, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, the Executive Governor of Borno state, represented by his Special Adviser on Security Affairs, Brigadier General Abdullahi Ishaq (Rtd), extolled quality initiatives of the Commander Sector 3 for his pragmatic and proactive leadership approach in promoting developmental, cooperative and infrastructure facilities in Monguno.

“I want to reaffirm Governor Zulum’s unalloyed supports for the Army and other security agencies in the state.

“The military has done marvelously well in facilitating gradual return of peace and tranquility to the communities, as government, we are very optimistic that the sports facilities would leave a lasting impression in the hearts of the populace which will definitely go a long way in winning their hearts and minds towards restoration of total peace in the land.” Said Gen. Ishaq.

Zulum according to Ishaq also expressed his immense appreciation to the Chief of Army staff, Lieutenant General TA Lagbaja for his doggedness and resolve in tackling myriads of security challenges bedeviling the Northeast and the country at large. He also commended the Theatre Commander, Joint Task Force (North East) Operation HADIN KAI, Major General GU Chibuisi for his dynamic leadership style. .

Highlights of the occasion include commissioning of the newly Constructed Recreational Facilities and flagging off of the Volleyball game between the Headquarters Sector 3 Team and Monguno Family Team.

The contest was won by Monguno Family Team.

The colorful event was attended by the Chairman Monguno local government area, District Head of Monguno and Leader of adjoining communities, principal staff officers of Headquarters Sector 3, heads of sister security agencies, religious leaders, representative of Trade Unions and other Associations and members of humanitarian organizations among others.