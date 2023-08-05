Headies 2023: Afrobeats dominating American music scene – US Consulate

…Lauds growing U.S.-Nigeria creative industry ties as award show returns to Atlanta

By BENJAMIN NJOKU

Afrobeats no doubt has become a global phenomenon, and its growing influence on the world stage cannot be underestimated as re-echoed recently by the U.S Consul General in Nigeria, Mr Will Stevens.

Stevens, while speaking at the Headies pre-awards reception in honour of the 16th annual Headies Music Award held last Friday at the US Consul General residence in Ikoyi, Lagos, acknowledged the dominance of Afrobeats not only on the American music scene, but also, across the world.

He hailed the creative industry collaboration between the United States and Nigeria that is bringing the two countries closer in music, film, fashion, arts, tech, professional and educational exchanges.

According to the Consul General, the return of the Headies award to Atlanta symbolizes the Nigerian music industry’s dynamism, creativity and growing global reach.

He highlighted the important role of an inclusive and sustainable creative ecosystem in advancing economic growth and strengthening bilateral people-to-people ties.

His words: “Afrobeats is dominating the American music scene right now and we are so proud to be partnering with the Headies and the Lagos State Government to work together to continue to build on our longstanding bilateral people-to-people ties through music. We remain committed to supporting programs and initiatives that promote artistic expression, encourage cultural exchange, and strengthen the capacity of Nigerian artists and professionals in the creative industry”.

Nigerian Consul General in Atlanta, Ambassador Amina Smaila, noted that the upcoming 16th Headies awards in Atlanta offers an opportunity to celebrate African culture, resilience, and creativity.

“Nigerian music has truly become a global force. This demonstrates the impact of Nigerian music beyond borders and its role in shaping the global cultural landscape,” Ambassador Smaila said.

In his remarks, Lagos state governor, Babadijde Sanwolo, represented at the event by the Secretary to the State Government, Mr Abimbola, said his government recognizes the huge potentials in the creative industry, hence their continued commitment and support in the effort towards the discovery of new talents,while encouraging the high fliers to continue to soar.

He said, “’this is our bond, our oath to the youths who formed the larger population of the country. And particularly the majority of the creative industry needs to be empowered with the right opportunity to maximize their potentials and fulfill their God given destinies”.

Speaking in the same vein, creative entrepreneur, Obi Asika described Afrobeat as ‘Nigerian biggest ambassador’, adding “it’s also the most important thing that the country is currently exporting to the rest of the world”.

The Executive Producer of the Headies Music Awards, Ayo Animashaun, expressed his excitement at the growing cultural and artistic exchanges between the United States and Nigeria. He noted that the 16th Headies provides an invaluable opportunity for U.S. artists and entertainment professionals to engage with their Nigerian counterparts, fostering meaningful connections and inspiring new collaborations. “Our goal is to continue to support the development of talent and nurture innovation in the music industry,” Animashaun said.

Guests at the reception included music industry representatives, socialites, diplomats, business moguls, political, media and cultural leaders. Among them were socialites, Obi Cubana, E-Money, Alibaba, Abike Dabiri, Steve Ayorinde among other dignitaries.

Meanwhile, the 16th Headies Award comes up in Atlanta, the United States in September. The award show, held there for the first time last year since its inception in 2006.