Former Arsenal defender, William Gallas has said that Kai Havertz will flop at Arsenal following his move from Chelsea.

According to the Gunners legend, Havertz does not fit the Arsenal team, noting he was surprised that the club chose to sign him.

Havertz joined Chelsea from Arsenal in a £65 million deal this summer transfer window, putting pen to paper on a five-year deal.

The German won the UEFA Champions League with Chelsea but largely flattered to deceive, scoring 19 goals in 91 league appearances for the Blues.

Asked if he believes Havertz will flourish at Arsenal, Gallas told Gambling Zone that the forward is not consistent.

Gallas said, “No, I don’t think so. I don’t believe Havertz was a player that Arsenal needed to sign this summer.

“For me, even when he was at Chelsea, he was never consistent enough. He scored some important goals for the club, and he played well in flashes.

“He did not put in enough good performances during his Chelsea career in my opinion. When I saw Arsenal were signing him, I didn’t really understand it. I was surprised that they signed him.”