Harsh economy: Makinde pleads as Oyo civil servants continue protest

Governor Seyi Makinde

•Akeredolu moves to cushion effects

By Dayo Johnson & Adeola Badru

CIVIL servants in Oyo State, yesterday, refused to call off their protest, despite directives from the Nigerian Labour Congress, NLC, and Trade Union Congress, TUC.

The gates to the state secretariat were locked by the labour unions in the state, in protest of non payment of salary deductions, palliatives for workers and upward review of pension allowances.

The civil servants, who hoped to resume work, yesterday, met locked gates, with the union leaders insisting that only Governor Seyi Makinde, and no other government official, should address their demands.

Governor Makinde, however, urged the protesting workers to be peaceful in the course of their agitation.

The governor, in a statement, by the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr. Dotun Oyelade, said the prudent management of the state resources and the welfare of the workforce are reasons why many see the ongoing protest as unfair and hasty.

Makinde explained that since 2019, he has prioritised all issues concerning civil servants.

The statement further said that owing two months (salary) deductions should not attract extreme reactions, when workers themselves knew that other states, with larger funds, are struggling to imitate Oyo State.

He assured the citizens that the good relationship that exists between the NLC and the government is resilient enough to douse this tension and allow peace to reign.

Akeredolu announces measure to cushion effects

Meanwhile, the Ondo State government, yesterday, announced measures to cushion the effect of the removal of fuel subsidy.

Addressing newsmen in Akure, the Finance Commissioner, Wale Akinterinwa, said that the palliatives measures will address pocketbook issues affecting citizens of the state.

Akinterinwa, who is the Chairman Palliative Strategy and Implementation Committee, said that on transportation, the state government “will restore free shuttle buses for students starting from resumption in September, till December 31st.”

He said: “Thereafter, affordable rates will be charged from January 2024. In like manner, free shuttle boats, equipped with life jackets, for students in riverine areas, starting at resumption in September, till December 31st would be provided.”