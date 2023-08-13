Harsh economy: Kill corruption not Nigerians, Tunde Bakare tells Tinubu

By Dapo Akinrefon

Senior Pastor of the Citadel Global Community Church, formerly known as the Latter Rain Church, Pastor Tunde Bakare, on Sunday, lamented that the subsidy removal is having adverse effects on Nigerians just as he urged President Bola Tinubu to tackle corruption and not Nigerians.

On the fuel subsidy removal and its harsh economic impact on Nigerians, Bakare said: “Mr President, kill corruption, and not Nigerians. No economy can thrive on impunity”

Speaking on the theme ‘Vice, virtue and time: The three things that shall never stand still’ at the church auditorium, located on Kuditat Abiola way, Ikeja in Lagos, the cleric faulted the proposed military intervention in Niger Republic by ECOWAS.

He said: “Local support for Nigeria by Nigeriens is at an all-time low. It is, therefore, counter-productive to engage in a warfare. While we condemn coup d’etat in West Africa, we recognize that the situation calls for deep, introspection on the part of African leaders.

We call upon Nigeria at this time to provide good leadership. The real question is whether President Tinubu has capacity to provide the moral leadership even in the domestic context.”

Expressing optimism that God will move in Nigeria after his state of the nation broadcast, he said: “We must share what the Lord has said to us and what he has shown to us. Today’s state of the nation broadcast is a by product of what we have seen and what we have heard.

“You’re going to see God’s move in our nation after this state of the nation broadcast. Today will mark the time, day and season that God intervened in Nigeria’s affairs.”