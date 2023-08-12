We are dying, Lagos pensioners beg Sanwo-Olu

Stock image.

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Pensioners, under the new Contributory Pension Scheme, have appealed to the state Governor, Bababjide Sanwo-Olu, to come to their aid, as they are dying of hunger, neglect and depression over unpaid montly due pensions for over four years.

The pensioners, made the call in a passionate letter, titled; “Save Our Souls Mr. Bababjide Sanwo-Olu.”

The letter was jointly signed by the Chairman and Secretary of the association, Omisande Michael and Olagbaye Johnson, respectively.

The letter reads: “We appreciate your efforts in clearing the backlogs of pensions.

“However, we still have so many outstanding Pensions from 2020 till date.

“The Lagos state NUP/CPS Sector writes to bring to your attention the alarming and deplorable condition that Lagos state Contributory Pensioners are currently experiencing.

“As concern citizen and advocate for social justice, there is an urgent need for your government to address these issues promptly.

“Contributory Pensioners who have served Lagos state with unwavering dedication and are now living in distressing circumstances, many of us are struggling to make ends meet due to the insufficient monthly pension payment that have failed to keep up with the cost of living.

“The major cause of this is as a result of non-remittance of our accrued benefit into our Retirement Pension’s Account in 2007 which would have increased our capital in our Retirement Saving Account (RSA).

“And the removal of gratuity in the new Pension Scheme because Government wanted to reduce cost of governance.

“It’s unbelievable that under the Contributory Pension Scheme Reform Act, 2007, by Lagos state government, a Director on grade level17 earns an average of N70,000 monthly Pension, Deputy Director, N52,000, while grade level 14 monthly Pension is N42,000, grade level 07 to 09 received N12,000.

“It may interest you sir, that grade level 1 to 4 are paid off. NO MONTHLY PENSION as if they are alien in their father’s land.

“We receive an average of ten notifications of death of our members on monthly basis. A series of letters have been written to your esteemed office on the above subject matter without any positive response.

“We will be glad if you could grant us an audience to discuss these unwavering issues with you as we could no longer absorb the hardship again.

“Yet fuel subsidy again. The heroes of our fathers land in now in vain in Lagos state. Do something now Mr Governor.”

The association therefore, made the following prayers: “We need immediate payment of the outstanding bonds of our members from 2020 till date.

“An urgent need to consider a comprehensive review of the Pension payment system with a view to implement the Pension scheme of service documents fully. That is, payments of short fall as a result of non-remittance of our accrued benefit to our RSA account as at 2007

“Reinstatement of gratuity to all categories of workers in CPS.

“And the Contributory Pensioners of Lagos State could no longer bear the adverse effects of the current hard times, we are dying gradually, we therefore solicit for your consideration and compassion to urgently do something, without further delay to alleviate the unbearable suffering we are passing through.”

Lagos paid retirees N50bn in 4 yrs –Sanwo-Olu’s aide claims

Meanwhile, recall that the immediate past Commissioner for Establishments, Training and Pensions, Mrs Ajibola Ponnle, had said Lagos paid its retirees N50 billion in four years.

Ponnle, disclosed this in her opening remark at the 100the retirement bond certificate presentation ceremony to retirees of the Lagos State Public Service, earlier in April, 2023.

She said, “The State Government is truly grateful for your hard work and recognises the need to protect your retirement benefits, hence, Lagos State was one of the first states to implement the Contributory Pension Scheme with an objective to ensure you receive income regularly in your retirement.

“In this regard, we have been a consistent high flyer in the pension industry with over N50.7bn paid to 13,928 retirees in the mainstream, Local Government, State Universal Basic Board, Teaching Service Commission and other parastatals of the State Government from May 2019 till date.”