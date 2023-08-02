Hardship: Quickly address crisis in oil industry, CSOs tell Tinubu

By Joseph Erunke, ABUJA

Some Civil Society Organisations, CSOs, have appealed to President Bola Tinubu to quickly take decisive action to address the crisis in the oil industry.

This came as the country grapples with the consequences of fuel subsidy removal by the federal government.

The organisations, comprising Empowerment for Unemployment Youth Initiative, Guardians of Democracy and Development Initiative, Independent Public Service Accountability Watch and Coalition of Public Accountability Situation Room, respectively, made the appeal in a joint statement signed by Comrade Danesi Momoh, Igwe Ude-Umanta, Mallam Suleiman Musa and Godwin Oluoha, Esq, respectively.

The groups which said Nigerians were anxiously waiting for President Tinubu’s next action, tasked him to act fast in addressing the oil industry mess with a view to alleviating the hardship being faced by them in the coming days.

The statement read in part, “Mr. President, during your campaigns, you vowed to alleviate the burden on the poor, promising not to suffocate them. However, the current socio-economic conditions in the country have left us wondering and questioning the effectiveness of your economic decisions and policies. You must therefore act fast and decisively to end the sufferings of millions of Nigerians before the whole nation is plunged into anarchy and chaos”

The CSO maintained that even though the recent presidential address attempted to offer some reassurance and hope to Nigerians, majority of citizens remain skeptical as the hardships persist even though the deregulation of the petroleum industry and the removal of oil subsidies were deemed necessary to avoid an economic catastrophe.

The CSOs also pointed out a particularly troubling area of concern revolving around the opaque and reportedly fraudulent Direct Sale-Direct Purchase (Oil Swap) deal; insisting that, “the lack of transparency and accountability in the oil swap deal, along with other corrupt practices.

The CSOs urged President Tinubu to act fast in the best interest of the suffering masses and to demonstrate his commitment to accountability by overhauling the leadership in the oil sector.