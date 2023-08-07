Hardship: Osanebi to kick-start emergency food assistance program

Former lawmaker and Deputy Governorship Candidate of the All Progressive Congress, APC, in the March 18 gubernatorial polls in Delta, Rt. Hon. Friday Osanebi has announced that his Leadership Centre will this week kick-start the first phase of The Emergency Food Assistance Program (Osanebi Food Bank).

In a statement released to newsmen this morning in Asaba by Idi Presley, Principal Secretary to Osanebi, the emergency food assistance program is targeted at providing the most common food staples for over twenty thousand households.

According to the statement, the philanthropist beyond borders decided to launch the food assistance program as a means of providing succour to those who are the most affected by the surging food prices owing to the removal of fuel subsidy.

While calling on well to do Nigerians to emulate same in their various areas, Osanebi appealed to those who can afford three daily square meals not to join in picking up items from the designated centres as doing so will make it difficult to fulfil the aim of the program, which is to reach households struggling to make ends meet.