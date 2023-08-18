Hardship: N5bn palliative’ll bring relief to Nigerians – Sen Akanbi

Akanbi

Senator Adesoji Akanbi, the Co-Chairman of SWAGA’23 and initiator of Coalition Movement for Bola Ahmed Tinubu (COMBAT) has commended the palliative measures approved by President Bola Tinubu for the 36 states of the federation.

Akanbi, who said this in a statement, noted: “It is a glorious era in Nigeria’s history as all the 36 states enjoyed the goodwill of Mr President with N5 billion and tonnes of food in grains from the National storage.

“These palliatives and all other earlier rolled-out policies of Mr President shall effectively cushion the pains of our citizens in the nearest future. Mr President is laying a good foundation for the economic development and our prosperity. It may be called joy after pain.

“May the governors be magnanimous by being judicious and wise in expending the largesse to the ailing downtrodden in our society.”