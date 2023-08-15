Hardship: I didn’t criticise Tinubu’s economic policies — Ogun First Lady

By James Ogunnaike

WIFE of the Ogun State Governor, Mrs Bamidele Abiodun, yesterday, debunked a statement credited to her criticizing President Bola Tinubu’s economic policies

Mrs Abiodun, in a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor, Office of the First Lady, Yomi Owope described the statement as malicious, baseless, devoid of truth and the work of malevolent people intent on causing harm to her reputation.

While declaring her support for all policies of President Tinubu, Mrs Abiodun said: “The attention of Mrs Bamidele Abiodun has been drawn to an article by the People’s Gazette purportedly ascribing a statement to her regarding the economic policies of President Bola Tinubu.

“The content in question alleged that Mrs Abiodun made statements criticizing President Bola Tinubu and suggesting that he has caused distress to Nigerians.

“We firmly assert that these malicious claims are entirely baseless, devoid of truth and the work of malevolent people intent on causing harm to her reputation.

“We wish to also emphatically state that Mrs Abiodun has not participated in any interview or engagement with any media outlet wherein she expressed the sentiments attributed to her in the aforementioned article.

“I have always maintained a dignified and respectful relationship with President Bola Tinubu as well as with his family.

“The notion of her making disparaging remarks about the President is not only unfounded but also incongruent with her values and principles.

“It is of utmost importance to highlight that the Abiodun family wholeheartedly supports the President’s policies, recognizing them as being in the best interest of the nation.

“The article published is an outright lie and a regrettable misrepresentation of the truth and an attempt to sow discord where none exists.”