Hardship: Cleric calls on Tinubu to increase workers’ salaries by 40%

Tinubu

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

A cleric, Pastor Ugochukwu Anike on Thursday called on President Bola Tinubu to increase the salaries of civil servants by 40 per cent.

He made this appeal while speaking to newsmen in Owerri, on the suffering of Nigerians regarding the removal of fuel subsidy.

He gave the reason that fuel remains the regulator of the economy and therefore anything about it affects the entire economic activities.

According to the Cleric; “Nigerians are suffering a lot. The hardships occasioned by the removal of the subsidy on fuel are excruciating. The president should immediately increase the salaries of civil servants by 40 percent.

“Fuel is one of the regulators of the economy. The prices of things have increased tremendously. People are going through a lot.”

“Mr president should immediately start implementing pro-people programs and policies which will drastically cushion the effects of the hardships Nigerians are passing through owing to the removal of the subsidy on fuel.

“The intervention programs should trickle down to the people in the grassroots to genuinely fight poverty and hardships the people are going through,” he said.