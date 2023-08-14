Hands-4-Life: Creating senior and child-friendly communities

By Theodore Ihenetu

THERE is a growing movement in some parts of the world to make neighbourhoods, cities, and communities better for the increasing ageing population. Whether these initiatives are called liveable communities, senior- and- child-friendly cities or intergenerational communities for ageing-in-place, this important work is opening the door to explore how people of all ages, specifically young people, can net greater returns. Intergenerational connections and programmes are new ways of revitalising senior-and-child-friendly communities. It is not enough to say that communities that are good to grow old in are also good to grow up in. There must be intentional efforts to build connections between the generations. This brings the intergenerational lens to the seniors-and-child-friendly community and initiatives which Hands 4Life organisation launched in Nigeria.

This is a new way of caring for orphan children and seniors simultaneously in an intergenerational assisted living facility which serves to complement the wide range of government and civil society organisations initiatives for promoting graceful ageing and childhood experiences for these vulnerable groups, providing home away from home and training centre for families that are struggling to care for their ageing parents and grandparents living with Alzheimer’s disease. Most communities are multi-generational in their make-up – meaning they have members of all generations. But most are not intentional in their efforts to bridge generational gaps.

An intergenerational community and connections are where individuals of all ages are an integral and valued part of the setting. This perspective is reflected in Hands 4Life’s intergenerational model of assisted living facilities and humanitarian services where children and seniors encounter themselves day-to-day and where intra-generational interactions and relationships flourish.

Worldwide, family demographics are shifting. International migration plays a role in changing household dynamics, as young people from low-income countries seek work in high-income countries. Many young women from, for example, economically developing nations are employed as (often live-in) caregivers in more affluent countries in Europe and the United States. In addition, young men may leave their homes to pursue earnings in dangerous jobs, with long working hours and substandard living conditions. High rates of rural-to-urban migration by young people in search of jobs are largely responsible for this trend.

Of course, it is only a matter of time before these youthful populations will age and present a new set of challenges for the country. In the present time, young people in Nigeria have diminished social support networks, as their parents usually stay behind in rural areas, where they, in turn, forgo the presence of their children, notwithstanding the occasional visits and remittances they may receive. This is not to say that there aren’t any social concerns or needs that affect both seniors and young individuals. Daily economic existence and ensuring a minimal level of living are concerns for all generations. Concerns about low pensions and the hassle of getting their meagre amount paid on time and on schedule are particularly relevant to older generations. They are also worried about social security, health care expenditures, and adult social care services. Young people are disadvantaged in our society. The majority of laws are designed to make it very difficult for young people to succeed.

Nigeria comes in as the top-ranking country on the African continent as the most populated and with the highest aging population. In fact, Nigeria ranks 19th across the globe for a population aged 65 and older according to the 2012 Global Innovation Index; but the most recent survey from the National Population Commission, NPC, of Nigeria reported that the number of people aged 65 and older in Nigeria has increased from 12.3 million in 2012 to 22.1 million in 2022. This represents an increase of 80%. This report shows that the proportion of the population aged 65 and older has increased from 3.8% in 2012 to 5.5% in 2022. This means that Nigeria may have become one of the fastest ageing countries in the world, with this population projected to triple by 2050. However, the rise in older Nigerians is occurring amid many issues, including extreme poverty, unresolved development issues, socio-economic inequality and a collapse in the country’s long-standing care system for supporting the older population. Older Nigerians and their families have a unique challenge due to the lack of a functioning national aging policy, safety net services and initiatives. Spurred by these developments, Hands 4Life has shown renewed interest in intergenerational relationships and increased opportunities for interaction and support for the ageing populations in the economically developing nations. The drivers of the intergenerational model of caregiving for the older populations in Nigeria can be summarised in line with the view of Olanrewaju Fagbohun as follows:

To address the issue of increased longevity, loneliness, and social exclusion, which have made it necessary for older individuals to rely on younger generations for support for longer periods of time; to address the issue of younger generations relying on their parents or grandparents for housing or material support in the face of rising unemployment; to address the issue of the widening generational gap created by the digital age; to address the issue of young people leaving rural areas for the cities, which has the unfortunate side effect of denying traditional systems the chance to share indigenous knowledge; to address the growing effects of intergenerational poverty, which is when poverty is passed down from one generation to the next; to support the development of new skills and abilities; to improve understanding of others in ways that serve to eliminate or minimise negative stereotypes; to grow in the understanding that each generation has distinct skills and expertise that can be shared when working together; and the understanding that different generations are important players in the evolution of society (social influence and integration), and that the system can only benefit from their contributions if everyone collaborates effectively and with respect.

These issues have made Hands 4Life eager to begin to assist in the fight for the protection of the ageing population through intergenerational housing and community outreach programmes with three key areas of interest which are to create senior-friendly assisted living facilities, child-friendly homes and healthy communities with the mission of promoting health care, education, safety and respect for the dignity of every human person from womb to tomb.

Since 2019, Hands 4Life has been recognised as the first-of-its-kind non-profit organisation founded by Stacy Shewey based in the United States that cares for seniors and orphan children across economically developing nations through intergenerational housing, community outreach programmes, education and training of the locals to care for their own; transforming lives from womb to tomb. Registered under the Corporate Affairs Commission as Alexander Shewey Intergenerational Memorial Home Located in Owerri Imo State, Hands 4Life has partnered with some health care providers like St. Joseph Eye Clinic Mgbirichi in Ohaji Egbema LGA for life-saving mission of providing free eye surgeries for the indigent-seniors within the community outreach programmes, back-to-school programmes for orphan children and indigent children bringing them out of the streets, building and refurbishing of houses for solo seniors and many more within the last one and half years of its existence in Nigeria. This new model of caring for the ageing population has in a short time shown a positive outcome in the physical and emotional stability of the seniors and children.

The children had an increased positive view of the seniors with an exhibition of empathy and respect towards the seniors, increased acceptance of their physical limitations (wheelchairs, canes), increase in the number of positive words used to describe older adults, and apprehensive children’s realisation that they had shared meaning (much in common) with the seniors. This also showed a decrease in ageists attitude towards older adults by these young children and less judgmental towards them.

The children also exhibited an increase in community values and moral ideas, such as an increased desire to serve the community, protect the environment, and respect the autonomy of others. The interaction between the children and seniors also positively influenced children’s mental health; seniors were viewed as encouraging role models that provided emotional support and reduced children’s feelings of anxiousness and sadness.

On the other hand, one of the most salient positive social-emotional outcomes in community outreach was the impact of social connectedness. The seniors experienced a significant increase in their sense of community; they expanded their social networks with children, strengthened relationships with their neighbours, and had an increase in the faith of others in the community. They also expanded their social network of friends and acquaintances of the same generation. The seniors reported a significant increase in the social support they provided to others, and in the number of people they could turn to for support. Children also provided them with a unique sense of emotional support, such as sending well wishes when they are sick. These children filled an emotional and social gap for many seniors who had limited contact with their grandchildren and young relatives. The seniors further self-reported an increased positive attitude towards children n, particularly due to their goodness, optimism, and openness. They also reported feeling revitalized by children’s energy, enthusiasm, and intelligence. There is also a consistent link of improved mental health emerging from the interaction. Some of the seniors experienced a decrease in depression/depressive symptomatology, decrease in despair, reduced anxiety, and an overall feeling of peace from being around the children. The activities also had a significant social-emotional impact on seniors with dementia; they exhibited an increase in a range of positive behaviours, such as verbal/nonverbal communication, activities of daily living, engagement, creative expression, and exercise. They were significantly less withdrawn and demonstrated lower levels of passive behaviour. They also exhibited an increase in positive effects on the days that they interacted with the children. When children were present the grandparents exhibited significantly less inappropriate behaviours such as aggression, self-injury, yelling, wandering, or disoriented walking. Their interaction with children made them feel happy, needed, loved, interested, and younger.

Hands 4Life intergenerational model of creating senior-and-child-friendly communities has practical implications for policymakers, educators, and community organizations. It suggests that intergenerational housing and community outreach can be a valuable tool for improving social behaviours and consciousness of children towards the aging populations. It calls for individual and corporate sponsorship and partnerships and also government support to improve the lives of rural indigent seniors and children who have no means of livelihood except on charity.

Rev. Fr. Ihenetu, Executive Director of Operation Hand 4Life Inc., wrote via: [email protected]