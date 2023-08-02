Halt your protest; we’ll ameliorate suffering — Gov Yusuf tells protesting Kano NLC

Gov Yusuf

By Bashir Bello, KANO

Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf has called on the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC to halt it planned nationwide protest as governments at all levels are assiduously working to fashion out modalities of reducing the sufferings as a result of the fuel hike.

The state governor made this known during a pioneer interactive meeting with the members of the Community Re-Orientation Committee (CRC) from the 44 local governments held at the Africa House, a government house.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary, Sanusi Bature Dawakin-Tofa issued late Tuesday night quoted the Governor passionately calling on the Labour leaders to exercise patience as efforts were in place to ameliorate suffering.

Governor Yusuf said in the state plans were underway by the Kano State government to roll out measures to cushion the effect.

The statement reads, “Determined to create measures of cushioning the effects of subsidy removal, Kano state government is preparing to purchase grains from the federal government and sell to people of the state in 44 local governments areas at an affordable price.

“Alh Abba Kabir Yusuf said the state government is worried on the difficulties people are facing due to the high cost of transportation and food stuffs occasioned by the subsidy removal pledging to aveil more possible ways of lessening the hardship

“The Governor added that plans are in the pipeline to bring back to roads the Kanawa buses to cater for the transportation machinery in the state to assist students, women and other categories of people in need free.

“On the propose nationwide strike tomorrow by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), the Governor passionately called on the Labour leaders to exercise patience and halt the planned strike as governments at all levels are assiduously working to fashion out modalities of reducing the sufferings as a result of the fuel hike.

“The Governor informed the attendees that the state government has sent the CRC law to the state house of Assembly for amendments to accommodate more provisions on the functions and activities of the CRC at the state and local governments levels”.

The Governor added, “Kano state government is going to work with your structure to implement our policies on revamping the education sector that has to do with renovation and constructions of class rooms, provision of stationaries, uniforms, and feeding of primary pupils among others.

“As a matter that needs the quickest action, you are from today to the next one week requested to submit a comprehensive report on the immediate needs of our primary and secondary schools needing immediate rehabilitation for prompt actions.

“Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf tasked the CRC members to be up and doing and work with honesty, deligence and commitment to duty to achieve the goal of uplifting the education sector to a greater height.

“The Governor appreciated the contributions of the CRC members and used the opportunity to informed them some of the achievements of his administration within the last two month pledging to do more for the betterment of the state,” the statement however reads.