Hadarin Daji: Troops rescue 8 kidnap victims,

…Neutralize 4 armed bandits in Zamfara, Kebbi, Sokoto States

By Kingsley Omonobi

Troops of the Joint Task Force Northwest Operation Hadarin Daji (OPHD) have rescued a total of 8 kidnapped victims, neutralized scores of armed bandits and recovered arms and ammunition.

This is just as troops eliminated 4 bandits after gun fights along Jibia, Magama and Maidabaru road in Jibia LGA of Katsina state, killing 3 armed bandits, while at along Gundumi village along Marnona road in Sokoto state, one armed bandit was neutralized following a shootout.

Confirming the development, a statement said, “Troops of Sector 1 OPHD in Zamfara State responded to a distress call about armed bandits kidnapping activities and robbery along Tsafe – Gusau highway between Tazame and Tabbani villages under Bungudu LGA of Zamfara State.

“Troops swiftly moved to the scene and on arrival a gun duel ensued with the bandits.

“However, due to superior firepower and tactical abilities, the troops forced the Bandits to flee and abandoned the kidnapped victims.

“The victims who were passengers and commuters were all rescued unhurt.

“Similarly, troops of Forward Operating Base (FOB) Garin Hausawa received information that large numbers of armed bandits were sighted in Madobiya village in Danko- Wasagu LGA of Kebbi state.

“This prompted the troops to mobilize to the village and due to troops aggressive posture, armed bandits abandoned the kidnap victims and fled.

However, 3 kidnapped victims were “rescued and were handed over to their families.

“Relatedly, Troops of Special Forces deployed in Sokoto state while on routine patrol along Gundumi and Marnona road came in contact with armed bandits at Gundumi Village.

“After the encounter, one of the armed Bandits was neutralized while others escaped with gunshot wounds.

“Items recovered at the scene include; 1 AK-47 Rifle, 1 AK-47 Magazine loaded with 7.62 special ammunition.

“Also, on the 6th of August 2023, troops of Sector 3 in Sokoto state while on a fighting patrol received information about bandits’ incursion into Manu village, the troops swiftly moved to the village.

“On arrival at Mani village, the armed bandits opened a high volume of fire in order to scare the troops.

“The gallant troops resisted and engaged them with superior fire which forced the bandits to flee in disarray.

“Items recovered from the bandits include; 2 Motorcycles, a Mobile phone, blankets and other Engineering equipment.

Also, acting on credible intelligence, troops of Forward Operating Base Raka while on patrol arrested a suspected Bandit at Gigane District of Gwadabawa LGA of Sokoto state.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the arrested bandit and his syndicate had been terrorizing the community. The arrested bandit is currently undergoing investigation.

“In the same vein, on the 6th of August 2023, troops of Sector 2 OPHD deployed in Katsina state while on a routine patrol along Jibia, Magama and Maidabaru road in Jibia LGA of Katsina state came in contact with large numbers of Armed bandits.

“After an encounter, 3 armed bandits were neutralized while others fled with gunshot wounds.

“However, 2 gallant soldiers sustained gunshot wounds and are currently receiving treatment in a military medical facility.

“The Commander of the Joint Task Force Northwest OPHD Major General Godwin Mutkut has commended the troops efforts and charged them not to rest until all bandits’ enclaves and hideouts are cleared.

“He assured that no bandits enclave will be left untouched in his areas of operational responsibility.

“General Mutkut urged good citizens to be very vigilant especially as the Bandits are now operating during the hours of darkness and poor visibility to carry out their heinous act.”