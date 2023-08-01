GWR: Messi surpasses Ronaldo as footballer with most record titles

By Ayobami Okerinde

Argentina and Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi has been announced as the footballer with the most Guinness World Records.

On Tuesday, the record organization released an updated chart of the Most Guinness World Records Titles Achieved By Footballers via their official Twitter handle.

In the latest chart, Messi now has 41 records, one more than Ronaldo, who has 40 records.

Recall that after his country’s triumph at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, the body announced that Messi now holds the record for most FIFA World Cup matches played by a player (26).

Similarly in the tournament, Messi also set four other World records: Most Man of the Match awards won at the FIFA World Cup: 11;First person to assist at five different FIFA World Cups; Most FIFA World Cup appearances as captain: 19; and Most appearances in FIFA World Cup tournaments by a player (male): 5.

The body tweeted, “For now, Messi is clear of Ronaldo.

“Lionel Messi has 41 @GWR titles whereas Cristiano Ronaldo has 40.”

Also on the list are Robert Lewnadowski (9), Kylian Mbappe (5), and Neymar (4).