Gunmen raze Imo House of Rep member’s house

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

Unidentified gunmen on Wednesday raze down the house of the former member of the House of Representatives who represented the Orlu/ Orsu/ Oru East federal constituency of Imo State, Jerry Alagboso, at his hometown in the Orsu council area of the state.

The attack was said to have occurred Tuesday night in Orsu throwing the affected area into chaos.

One of the sources from the community, who did not want to mention his name narrated; “The windows and doors of the building were uprooted. They forced themselves into the building and looted the properties. They took away a lot of things.

“The tension in the community is high. Our people are running away and people are afraid. This is not good for our state.”

This is coming not less than a week, the palace of the traditional ruler of set ablaze the house of the traditional ruler of Okwuru, Orsu Ihitteukwa in Orsu council area of Imo State, Eze-Elect, Eze Ezekiel I. Nwokedi.

Confirming the incident, the state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Henry Okoye, said: “The Commissioner of Police condemned this dastardly act in totality and has ordered an intensive manhunt for the arsonist. More so, Optimal Security Operatives of the Joint task force have been deployed in Orsu to prevent similar occurrences.

“Certainly, we will apprehend the hoodlums that are involved and they will be made to face the full wrath of the law.”