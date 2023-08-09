Gunmen raze ex-lawmaker’s house in Imo

By Emmanuel Iheaka

Unidentified gunmen, Wednesday, razed the residence of former member of House of Representatives, Hon. Jerry Alagbaoso, in Imo State.

Alagbaoso had represented Orlu/Orsu/Oru East Federal Constituency in the Green Chambers for 12 years.

A source in the community said the gunmen, who stormed the residence in Ihitenansa, Orsu Local Government Area, ensured it was razed before leaving.

While the former lawmaker was not at home when the gunmen stormed, his security man who succeeded in escaping, was said to have been injured.

The incident has thrown the community into panic and apprehension.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Henry Okoye, who confirmed the attack, said investigation had been launched.

“The Commissioner of Police condemned this dastardly act in totality and has ordered an intensive manhunt for the arsonist. More so, Optimal Security Operatives of the Joint task force have been deployed in Orsu to prevent similar occurrence.

“Certainly, we will apprehend the hoodlums that are involved and they will be made to face the full wrath of the law”, the police spokesman stated.