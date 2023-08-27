Gunmen kill police inspector, cart way gun, beret in Rivers

By Davies Iheamnachor

Gunmen have killed a Police inspector and carted away his rifle and beret in Rivers State.

It was gathered that the incident happened around the Oroworukwo-Olu Obasanjo area of Port Harcourt City Local Government Area, Friday night.

A source in the area, who preferred anonymity, disclosed that the said killers were driving in a grey-coloured 2005 Toyota Corolla and had stopped when they sighted the armed policemen.

The source said the killers had shot their target, picked his AK-47 rifle and cap, and immediately drove off to an unknown destination.

Confirming the development, the state’s Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Grace Iringe-Koko, said the deceased officer was serving in Bayelsa State and had accompanied a ‘big man’ to Rivers State before the gunmen struck.

Iringe-Koko, a Superintendent of Police, who regretted the development, said investigation had begun to unmask and arrest the killers.

She said: “At about 2030hrs, information was received that one inspector ‘m’ attached to Department of Operations, Yenegoa, Bayelsa State, was fatally shot on the head while escorting his principal around Landmark Hotel at Oroworukwo-Olu Obasanjo, in Port Harcourt.

“His rifle and beret were carted away. Patrol teams were immediately mobilized to the scene. Efforts are ongoing to arrest the fleeing hoodlums and recover the rifle. The corpse of the victim has been deposited at Military Hospital, Port Harcourt, for autopsy. Further development will be communicated.”