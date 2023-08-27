Gunmen kidnap Kano pilgrims official

By Bashir Bello

Unknown gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have kidnapped Sagir Umar Kofa, the center officer of the Kano State Pilgrims Welfare Board in Bebeji Local Government area.

It was gathered that the incident occurred in the early hours of Sunday morning when the gunmen, numbering about four, stormed Sagir’s residence and abducted him.

A reliable source in the area who spoke on condition of anonymity said, the gunmen’s motives are not yet known, and there has been no communication from them so far.

According to him, “The children of the victim told us that the kidnappers came in the wee hours, some minutes to 1am. That the unknown persons were four in number who stormed the house. Two of among them were holding guns, one was on camouflage and the other on mufti. They whisked him away.

“The LG have waded into the matter to identify the persons and ensure his safe release.

“Until this moment there was no communication from the persons,” the source said.

When contacted, the spokesperson of the Kano Police Command, SP Abdullahi Haruna confirmed the incident and said the police were on top of the situation.