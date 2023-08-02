Gunmen invade ex-Senator’s farm in Kwara, kill kinsman for resisting kidnap

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

Kinsman of former Senator Simeon Suleiman Ajibola who represented Kwara South in the Seventh Assembly, Mr Abiodun Ajibola has been murdered in cold blood by gunmen who stormed the expansive Farm on Monday.

Vanguard reliably gathered that Mr Biodun Ajibola, the Farm’s Supervisor was killed by the ferocious gunmen on the farms located in Isapa, Ekiti Local Government Area of Kwara State

for resisting being kidnapped so that they could demand ransom.

Vanguard also gathered from a family source that the kidnappers’ move to whisk away one Felix Segun Adeleye, who is the driver attached to the supervisor, failed after they sighted some motorcyclists coming to their direction.

The source explained that the kidnappers abandoned the driver, who had been injured in his leg.

The source said, “Thank God that Senator Simeon Ajibola was not around. Perhaps their intention was to take him away. But the supervisor in charge of the farms was not lucky as he was killed when the kidnappers invaded the farms.

“He was said to have been killed when he resisted their attempts to take him away.

“Senator Ajibola’s driver attached to the late supervisor was wounded and he is currently in the hospital in Ilorin receiving treatment”.

When asked how sure he was that the gunmen were kidnappers, the source said, “The driver told me that they attempted to take him away after killing the supervisor of the farms. But that they abandoned him when they saw some motorcyclists coming their way “.

Vanguard further gathered that the incident has been reported at Osi Police Divisional Headquarters in Ekiti Local Government Area, after which the remains of Ajibola were evacuated.

A spokesman of the state police command, Ajayi Okasanmi, confirmed the incident in a telephone conversation, saying that the corpse had been evacuated from the scene.

He said the policemen were on the trail of the hoodlums.

“The police is on the trail of the gunmen, “he said.