Gunmen burn Imo monarch’s house

By Chinonso Alozie

Unidentified gunmen have attacked and set ablaze the house of the traditional ruler of Okwuru, Orsu Ihitteukwa in Orsu council area of Imo State, Eze-Elect, Eze Ezekiel I. Nwokedi.

It was gathered the attack took place last Saturday night in Orsu Ihitteukwa in Imo.

Just last month, a similar tragedy where gunmen killed the traditional ruler of a community called Nguru Nweke in Aboh Mbaise area council in Imo state, Eze Nnamdi Durujiaku (Mirioma), at his palace.

Confirming the incident, Eze Nwokedi, lamented that his personal belongings were completely razed in the attack by the gunmen.

At the time of filing this report, no reason was given for the attack, but based on report, Orsu has been under the control of gunmen for over three years. The gunmen chased away the residents as well as monarchs and were said to have taken over the control of the area.

However, narrating the story of the attack of his house, Eze Nwkedi, said: “The hoodlums looted my house, catered away personal belongings worth of million of naira and set my home blaze. All I have, i lost from their attack is approximately worth over #85m as estimated. I am calling on the government to come for assistance.

“You will recall, that Odimma Orsu Initiative has been fighting to quench the obvious incessant killing of innocent people, burning down of people’s houses and looting of government/pubic assets by the hoodlums in the area for the past two years and nine months.”

At the time of filing this report, the Imo state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Henry Okoye, was yet to respond to the enquires.