Gunmen burn Imo monarch’s house

By Chinonso Alozie

Owerri—Gunmen have attacked and set ablaze the house of the traditional ruler of Okwuru, Orsu Ihitteukwa in Orsu Local Government Area of Imo State, Eze-elect, Eze Ezekiel Nwokedi.

It was gathered the attack took place last Saturday night in Orsu Ihitteukwa in Imo State.

Just last month, a similar tragedy where gunmen killed the traditional ruler of a community called Nguru Nweke in Aboh Mbaise Local Government Area of Imo State, Eze Nnamdi Durujiaku (Mirioma) at his palace.

Confirming the incident, Eze Nwokedi lamented that his personal belongings were completely razed in the attack by the gunmen.

At press time, no reason was given for the attack but based on report, Orsu has been under the control of gunmen for over three years.

The gunmen chased away the residents as well as monarchs and were said to have taken over the control of the area.

However, narrating the story of the attack of his house, Eze Nwkedi, said: “The hoodlums looted my house, carted away personal belongings worth of million of naira and set my home blaze. What I lost in the attack is approximately over N85 million. I am calling on the government to come for assistance.

“You will recall that Odimma Orsu Initiative has been fighting to quench the obvious incessant killing of innocent people, burning down of people’s houses and looting of government/pubic assets by the hoodlums in the area for the past two years and nine months.”

At press time, the Imo State Police Public Relations Officer, Henry Okoye, was yet to respond to the enquiries.