Gunmen abduct APC Organising Secretary in Kaduna

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Gunmen have abducted the Organizing Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kaduna State,Hon. Kawu Ibrahim Yakasai,on Friday night.

Reports said Yakasai, a former Chairman of Soba Local Government Area in the state was forcibly taken from his house in Yakasai village in the night.

Chief Press Secretary to the Kaduna State Governor, Mohammed Lawal Shehu, said the Governor has directed security agencies to go after the abductors and ensure that Yakasai regain freedom.

In a statement through his Chief Press Secretary, Mohammed Shehu, the Governor restated his administration’s commitment to the safety of lives and property of all residents in the state.

The statement added that as part of the steps taken to achieve security in Kaduna, the government was to employ 7,000 vigilantes to complement the efforts of conventional security agencies.