Guinea Insurance to issue shares through private placement

By Rosemary Iwunze

The management of Guinea Insurance Plc has gotten approval from regulatory authorities to issue 1,802,800,000 ordinary shares at 50 Kobo per share through private placement.

Speaking on the development, the Managing Director of the company, Mr. Ademola Abidogun, said: “The Company had gained the unanimous approval of the industry regulators, including the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM), the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and the Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX), for its Completion Board Meeting and Private Placement initiative.

“This initiative involved the issuance of 1,802,800,000 Ordinary Shares at 50 Kobo per Share. The endorsement was seen as a reinforcement of the Company’s dedication to regulatory compliance and its clear strategic vision to emerge as a leading insurance company in Nigeria.”

He noted that the initiative was consistent with the Company’s proactive approach to securing future growth, increasing market share and its dedication to maximizing returns for investors and partners.