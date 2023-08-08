Home » News » Guber polls: PDP sets up National Media/Publicity committee for Bayelsa, Imo, Kogi
News

August 8, 2023

Guber polls: PDP sets up National Media/Publicity committee for Bayelsa, Imo, Kogi

PDP fixes N5m for chairmanship form, deputy national chairman, national sec N3m

John Alechenu, Abuja

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has constituted a 12 member Special National Media/Publicity Committee (SNPC) for the November 11, 2023 Governorship elections on Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi States respectively.

The Special National Media/Publicity Committee, is headed by the National Publicity Secretary.

This, the party said is “pursuant to Section 40 (1) (a), (b) and (c) of the PDP Constitution (as amended in 2017) is to liaise with the various Campaign Councils and Committees for the elections to ensure effective media and publicity actions for the victory of our Party in the elections.”

A statement signed by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, in Abuja, on Tuesday listed the following persons as members:

1.            Hon. Debo Ologunagba –              Chairman

2.            Hon. Emmauel Ibeshi     –              Member

3.            Kola Ologbondiyan          –              Member

4.            Hon. Emmanuel Ogidi    –              Member

5.            Otunba Segun Sowunmi –            Member

6.            Richard Akanmode            –            Member

7.            Don Evarada                       –              Member

8.            Alfred Kemepado                            –              Member

9.            Arthur Ugochukwu         –              Member

10           Ezekwe Uche                     –              Member

11           Richard Ihediwa                               –              Secretary

12           Ibu Thomas                        –              Tech/ICT Assistant          

The party  charged all leaders, critical stakeholders and teeming members of our Party in Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi States to continue to work hard to ensure the victory of our Party in the elections.

