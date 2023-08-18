Guber Election tribunal: PDP Guber candidate closes case against Sule in Nasarawa

Gov Abdullahi Sule

…presents 22 witnesses

By David Odama

The people’s Democratic Party PDP and it’s candidate, David Emmanuel Ombugadu Thursday closed it case against the All Progressive Congress APC in the March governorship election in Nasarawa State.

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and it’s candidate, David Emmanuel Ombugadu had petitioned the All Progressive Congress APC and its candidate, Abdullahi Sule in the 2023 election challenging the declaration of Gov. Abdullahi Sule as the winner in the March 18 governorship election in the state

The petitioner closed his case after presenting his last star witness, Ayiwulu Baba-Ayiwulu who was the State PDP Collation Agent during the election.

The petitioner had called 22 witnesses including the starr witness who testified to prove that there were irregularities in the conduct of elections in so many units, electoral wards, Local Government Areas in favour of the APC candidate.

The star witness had identified documents, tendered some documents which were admitted by the tribunal and marked as exhibits.

Counsel to the petitioner, Samuel Jubril-Okutepa (SAN) who announced the closure of his case with the presentation of the last witness, said he was ready and waiting for the first defendant, APC and its candidate defence.

On their parts, counsels to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), APC, and Gov. Sule, Isiaka Dikko (SAN), Hassan Liman (SAN) and Wole Olanikpekun (SAN) respectively, cross examined the witness to prove their cases.

The Chairman of the three-man Panel, Ezekiel Ajayi, therefore, adjourned the sitting to Friday, Aug. 18, for the first defendant (INEC) to open its defence