GTI applauds platform for live streaming NPFL

Partners to the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL), GTI Asset Management & Trust Ltd., on Monday commended Propel Sports Africa for offering Over The Top (OTT) live streaming of the league commencing on August 26.

GTI/TNFF Head of Media and Publicity, Andrew Ekejiuba, gave the commendation in a press statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

He said Propel Sports Africa had started training cameramen who would man its AI Cameras to be used for the live streaming of NPFL matches across the country.

“GTI is delighted with what Propel Sports Africa has so far done in the past few days by deploying and training young Nigerians nationwide who will be manning these state-of-the-art cameras in the various match venues in the upcoming season.

“The crew commenced their trainings from Lagos on Aug. 5 and later moved to other venues across the country,” Ekejiuba said.

He said GTI would continue to work closely with the newly inaugurated Board of the Nigeria Premier League (NPL) led by Gbenga Elegbeleye towards a successful and seamless execution of the upcoming season.

GTI’s Executive Director, Nelson Ine, who also doubles as Project Director of The Nigeria Football Fund (TNFF) made the observation and appealed to all stakeholders of the elite league to join hands together to uplift the NPFL.

“It is the hope of GTI that all hands must be on deck in order to reposition our elite league such that it ranks among the best globally.

“GTI is ready, and willing to contribute more to the success story of NPFL as we also urge corporate Nigeria and individuals to invest in NPFL to create a brighter future for our upcoming super stars in the beautiful game of football.

“Very soon some major partners/sponsors will be unveiled for the NPFL before the commencement of the new season as discussions are at advanced stage in this regard,” Ine said. (NAN)