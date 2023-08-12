Group urges Tinubu to retain NDDC MD Ogbuku

By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

A group, Niger Delta Ethnic Nationalities Youth Leaders Council, NDENYC, has called on President Ahmed Bola Tinubu, to retain Dr. Samuel Ogbuku as the Managing Director, MD, of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC.

They noted that the call is on the heels of his strides and achievements as MD of NDDC, adding that if he continues the Niger Delta region would gain the needed progress.

They made this call in a communique jointly signed by the president general, Comr Terry Obieh and Capt. Henshaw Bassey, on Tuesday.

The communique reads: “We need to reflect on critical national issues and Niger Delta as a region, which we are experiencing today. As a region and critical stakeholder in Nigeria, we hope to see a new Nigeria under the leadership of His Excellency President Bola A. Tinubu.

“Arising from our meeting designed to x-ray development issues about the Niger Delta region, vis-a-vis the NDDC’s critical role and attendant rescue mission of the region under the leadership of Chief Dr Samuel Ogbuku, the vote of confidence on Him is in appreciation of his unwavering commitment to the journey of evolution and a pathway to unleashing enormous capacity in the years ahead.

“As Nigeria awaits President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to unveil the portfolio of Ministers recently confirmed by the 10th Assembly, the NDENYLC wishes to pass a vote of confidence on the Chief Executive of the NDDC, Chief Dr Samuel Ogbukwu based on his ongoing developmental programs for the youths in the region and urge the incoming minister to allow him to finish strong.

“The NDENYLC commends President Bola Tinubu for retaining Dr. Samuel Ogbuku as the Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

“While commending the NDDC boss for his innovative leadership and dedication to duty, we urge Dr.Samuel Ogbuku to as a matter of urgency prioritize the completion of the East-West road that has been under construction for over 14 years and still counting, in conjunction with the Ministry of Niger Delta, for we cannot anticipate the action of the youths in the nearest future as the road is becoming a death trap for commuters.

“In addition, in a bid to stem rising youth unemployment in the Niger Delta Region, NDDC is to focus more on job creation for the youths. This in our opinion will stem youth restiveness and help tackle and reduce crime in the region because empowerment programs are the surest way to lure Niger Delta youths away from negative tendencies.

“The Council also implores the NDDC to find creative means to tackle the scourge of water hyacinths in the waterways in the Niger Delta region.”