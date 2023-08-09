Group unveils reorientation campaign

…Holds maiden summit in November

By Emmanuel Elebeke – Abuja

As part of its efforts to restore sanity and high moral standards in Nigeria, a group of concerned Nigerians on Thursday unveiled a new national reorientation campaign tagged: “Do The Right Thing Campaign”.

The Do The Right Thing Campaign, DTRT is concerned with restoring high moral values and discipline Nigerians were known for from families to community, national and other levels of human inter-relationships.

It also aims to regenerate discipline in the body politic at all levels, with the hope of bringing the nation back on the part of good governance, guided by rules and laid down principles and guidelines, as enshrined in the status books of the nation.

And to set the agenda straight, the Do The Right Thing Campaign, has concluded plans to hold its maiden summit, themed: “Being The Right Leader” with the Slogan, ‘’I am the Change I Need’’.

The summit which will hold on 9th November, 2023 is scheduled to hold at the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The Do The Right Thing Summit 2023 will mark the beginning of the next phase of the activities of the DTRT Campaign to harmonize a series of dialogues and engagements to be held at all geopolitical zones around the country on an annual basis.

The dialogue, according to the organisers will help the organizers understand the challenges and emerging issues of what is determined to be the Right Thing to Do in both the formal and informal sectors, which play a very critical role in democracy.

In his address, the convener of DTRT Summit 2023 and Executive Director, CEO, Do The Right Thing for Less Privileged and Youth Foundation, Chief Mike Nwadiora, said the Do The Thing Summit/Campaign serves as a call to action and encourages us to be that change we desire for Nigeria. It calls upon us to rise above differences, embrace empathy, and submit to positive change.

“Our resolve is to collectively change this culture in the immediate to perpetual terms.

“Nigeria is a multi-cultural, multi-faith country among other multi’s. This means that we have different cultures, norm, and practices which first, needs to be respected and then integrate what is generally acceptable practice.

“We are aware that our economy is facing its worst recession so far, with the collapse in oil prices, the COVID-19 pandemic, and other emergent challenges which have seriously affected our collective national ethos.”

“In promoting the summit, the media must be more engaged in the management of information around the issue by encouraging specialization in areas of interest, fostering in-depth analysis, and facilitating open dialogues that empower the audience to make informed decisions.

“As we embark on this transformative journey together, let us remember the words of Mahatma Gandhi: You must be the change you wish to see in the world.

“With unwavering determination, let us do the right things and create a brighter, more compassionate world for all,” he added.

Also speaking, Moses Okpara of DTRT Campaign explained that the idea for promoting the campaign was born out of the conviction that everyone is a leader irrespective of where he is.

“We believe that for you to be a good leader, you need to be a good follower. Once one understands he is a leader, things will start changing.”

In her remarks, the representative of women’s group, Comr. Safiya pledged the commitment of Nigerian women to partnering with the DTRT campaign in all the 774 LGAs and 36 states of the federation.

She also promised to enlist the buy-in of the National Association of Nigerian Students, NAN as well as market women and National Youth Council.

She, however, urged all well-meaning Nigerians to key into this campaign to reposition the country for prosperity.

She further advocated that the campaign be taken to motor parks, wheelbarrow pushers, and

other relevant stakeholders.

She also appealed to the Nigerian Governors Forum, NGF to incorporate this project in their CSR to deepen the impact.

Some other partners who were present at the event also pledged to work with the campaign team to move the nation to a culture of Doing The Right Thing and ‘being the change I Need’, thereby creating better living conditions and opportunities for Nigerians.