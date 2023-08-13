Group to NDDC: Focus on jobs creation over youth unemployment

…Says East-West road now a death-trap

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

A group under the aegis of Niger Delta Ethnic Nationalities Youth Leaders Council , NDENYC, has called on the management of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, to focus its intervention more on creating jobs to address youth unemployment in the region.

NDENYC, also called on both the Federal government to ensure completion of the East-West Road without further delay, lamenting that the road project which has been under construction over 14years has turned a death-trap.

According to a statement made available to newsmen on Sunday in Uyo, the calls were part of the resolutions reached by NDENYC

at the end of its meeting held in Uyo Akwa Ibom State capital on Saturday.

The Council in the statement which was signed by its President General, Comrade Terry Obieh and Secretary, Mr Henshaw Bassey, equally called on the NDDC to use creative means to tackle the scourge of water hyacinths along the waterways in the Niger Delta region.

The statement reads in part, “We urge the Niger Delta Development Commission in conjunction with the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs to as a matter of urgency prioritise the completion of the East-West road that has been under construction for over 14 years and still counting.

“We cannot anticipate the action of the youths in the nearest future as the road has become a death trap for commuters. In addition, to stem rising youth unemployment in the Niger Delta tegion, NDDC should focus more on job creation for the youths.

“This, in our opinion will also help to stem youth restiveness, reduce crime rate in the region. Empowerment programmes are the surest way to lure Niger Delta youths away from negative tendencies.

“In conclusion, Niger Delta youths identify that the NDDC is the catalyst for the development.of the region, and the commission should henceforth take the lead to show the pathway for sustainable development of the area, while we enjoin our people to give the NDDC all the required supports to deliver their mandate”,

The group which pledged to ensure promotion of peaceful environment investors in the region needs to operates smoothly commended Dr Samuel Ogbuku for bringing innovation to the NDDC since his appointment as the Managing Director.