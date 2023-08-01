Group to Akpabio: Disregard petition challenging Okotete’s ministerial nomination

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The United Women for Better Nigeria (UWBN) has urged Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, to disregard a petition challenging the ministerial nomination of Stella Okotete, a nominee from Delta State.

The petition, submitted by some leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State, alleged that Okotete’s Central Senatorial District has enjoyed political patronage for decades, while the Southern Senatorial District has been marginalized.

Bridget Omoterhire Eyimosa, the Coordinator of UWBN, made a statement on Tuesday in which she appealed to the APC leaders to prioritize the interests of the entire state rather than individual senatorial districts. She argued that Okotete’s qualifications are beyond reproach.

“All her papers are intact. She is intellectually sound to head a ministry. In fact, she has studied to the level of international intelligibility,” Eyimosa added.

The petitionalso erroneously attempted to question Okotete’s educational qualifications, a point Eyimosa vehemently refuted

She stated, “It is laughable for them to attempt to pick holes in her educational qualifications.”

Eyimosa stressed that quality leadership is what Nigeria and the people of Delta State yearn for, not the geographic origin of a leader.

“Geographical boundaries should not be used as a yardstick to disqualify a woman of impeccable character and international exposure,” she stated, adding that more appointments from the presidency would be made, favoring other zones.

Eyimosa went on to emphasize the historic gender imbalance in ministerial positions in Delta State.

“Since the history of Delta State, we have had more men in ministerial positions than women,” she said.

In her view, the nomination of Okotete by President Bola Tinubu is a step in the right direction, and she called for support for the nominee.

Eyimosa reaffirmed that Okotete is a woman of good character, given that no accusations of irrational behavior were made against her in the petition.

She concluded her statement by saying, “We urge the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, to dismiss the petition and affirm Okotete as a minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”