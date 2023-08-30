Group tasks hospitals, police on compulsory treatment of gunshot victims

By Esther Onyegbula, Alex Habila, Munachi Oparah

Crime Victims Foundation of Nigeria, CRIVIFON, has tasked the Nigerian Police, hospitals and medical practitioners to obey compulsory treatment of gunshot and accident victims without making the submission of police report a condition before treatment.

The executive Director of the non-governmental organisation, Barrister Gloria Egbuji also said that officers and men of the Nigeria Police Force should know that it is also an offence to arrest or harass any medical staff for treating a gunshot or accident victim who does not have any police report at the time of admission.

She gave the charge at the Save Life Project organised by the foundation to mark its 25 years anniversary in Lagos, recently.

Egbuji lamented that, “In the last 18 months, Nigeria has lost some of her citizens through the carelessness and refusal of hospitals to accept victims for treatment. This is in spite of the fact that there is already a law on the compulsory treatment of gunshot and accident victims without making the submission of police report a condition before treatment. Unfortunately,some Nigerian hospitals have continued to demand for police report thereby putting the lives of such victims at risk.

“Even though gunshot and accident law is undergoing the process of amendment, it is already an extant law, the provisions of which must be obeyed by the police, hospitals and other medical facilities as enshrined.”

She also appealed to the media to assist in taking the message to the door step of Nigerians that it is now a national offence for any hospital or medical facility to deny any gunshot or accident victim the right to be treated before being subjected to the submission of police report.

“At the same time, Life is sacrosanct and any life carelessly lost in the process of subjecting victims to the rigours of police report like in the case of former editorial staff of the Guardian newspaper, Mr. Bayo Ohu would remain a burden the nation must carry. While Nigerians await the amendment to the gunshot and accident victims law, we wish to call on other states of the federation which are yet to domesticate the law, to do so in other to prevent an escape route for hospitals and medical staff who would want to plead the non-existence of such law in the states since the issue of health is in the concurrent list of the constitution.”