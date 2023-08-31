Group reject call for scrapping of Niger Delta Development Ministry

… Say advocates ignorant of scope of ministry’s mandate

The Oil and Gas Producing States of Nigeria, OGPSN, has faulted a call by persons claiming to represent gas-bearing communities of the region for the scrapping of Ministry of Niger Delta Development to save the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, from a financial crisis.

OGPSN argued that advocating for the complete scrapping of the Niger Delta Development Ministry overlooked the value and purpose of its creation, which includes- formulation and coordination of policies, development initiatives, and addressing regional challenges.

Noting that the scope of operations of the Ministry of Niger Delta Development was beyond that of the NDDC, the National President of OGPSN, Chief Akpo-otupeikumo Douere, in a statement issued on Thursday in Abuja, joined voices with other stakeholders across the region warning against scrapping of the ministry.

The statement reads, “The recent call to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu by certain self-seeking individuals claiming to represent oil and gas-bearing communities of the Niger Delta region, urging the scrapping of the Niger Delta Development Ministry to save the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) from a financial crisis, raises important concerns.

“While the proposal reflects a desire to improve the NDDC’s performance and autonomy, it is essential to critically examine the potential implications and explore opinions that serve both regional and national interests.

“First, we suggest that the call for structural changes should be carefully weighed against the broader context of governance and accountability. It is important to ensure that greater autonomy doesn’t inadvertently lead to reduced oversight and transparency, which are crucial for the responsible utilization of resources. This concern has been evident since the formation of the NDDC.

“Furthermore, advocating for the complete scrapping of the Niger Delta Development Ministry might overlook the value and purpose of its formation – formulation and coordination of policies, development initiatives, and addressing regional challenges beyond the scope of the NDDC.

“Stakeholders across the region have warned against such thinking – The Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), led by its National Leader, Chief Dr. Edwin Clark, and the National Chairman, Senator Emmanuel Ibok Essien, have advised President Bola Tinubu against such a decision to avoid adverse consequences in the oil-rich region.

“We also recall the statement made by the National President of the Oil Host Communities (HOSTCOM), High Chief Benjamin Tamaranebi, in 2020, who said that it has become very imperative to scrap the NDDC because it has not made any reasonable impacts as far as the development of the communities is concerned.

“The Ministry of Niger Delta was created, specifically, to ‘focus on infrastructural development, environmental protection, and empowerment of youths in the oil-rich Niger Delta region’, which continues to be significantly affected by the oil and gas industry, and remains the backbone of the national economy.

“This Ministry, created by President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua in 2008, and sustained under his two immediate predecessors – Goodluck Jonathan and Muhammadu Buhari, helped advance the cause of peace in the Niger Delta region.

“Reports indicate that from 2000 till date, over 20 Trillion Naira has been allocated to the NDDC alone; this quantum amount of money can transform a Nation, not just a region. However, it’s concerning that only 1.1% of the total population in the region benefits from this corrupt governance arrangement.

“It’s unfortunate to note that the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), established in 2000, only came under the oversight of the Niger Delta Development Ministry three and a half years ago. Prior to that, it had been under the supervision of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation for about 20 years.

“Those advocating for the NDDC to be removed from the purview of the Niger Delta Development Ministry ought to substantiate their stance with compelling proof of effective governance and substantial accomplishments by the interventionist agency throughout its tenure.

“These individuals, often backed by self-interested motives, seem intent on preserving the current situation to continue exploiting the NDDC’s resources at the expense of the region’s well-being.

“Aside from certain vested interests within the NDDC sponsoring such regressive and corruption-laden reports, there are external vested interests that believe they should control the Minister’s appointment to continue their looting spree.

“The self-serving misguided agitators should mention any of the government intervention agencies under the supervision of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation. Why specifically targeting the NDDC? What I expected these sponsored agitators should worry about is the lack of corporate governance and accountability since the inception of the NDDC.

“If they are genuine in their intentions, they should advocate for accountability, openness, good governance to promote the overall development of the region, rather than serving the interest of a select few.

“These self-seeking individuals are requesting additional funds from the government for the NDDC, yet the previously allocated funds have not been effectively utilized over time. The motive behind such a request becomes apparent.

“The NDDC can only seek more funding if there is proof of accountability and good governance. Otherwise, any such request would merely contribute to further enriching the pockets of those involved in corruption.

“At this juncture, what we should do is appeal to the current minister to establish accountability and good governance within the NDDC, in alignment with Mr. President’s renewed hope agenda.

“We are encouraged by the information about the new minister’s reputation for integrity and are confident that he will heed our call.

“For the sake of the record, the only noteworthy project credited to the NDDC since its inception in 2000, is the NDDC secretariat constructed within the past three years, during the period when the NDDC was under the supervision of the ministry led by Senator Godswill Akpabio as Minister.

“Therefore, the motive behind this money-for-hire agitators seems to be driven by personal interest rather than the region’s well-being.”