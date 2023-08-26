Group raises alarm over police reinstatement of suspended Plateau LG chairmen

A good governance group, Peace and Good Governance Advocates, PEGGA has expressed concern on a possible breakdown of law and order over the directive by the police to reinstate the suspended local government chairmen and councillors in Plateau State.

The group in a statement following the order by the police authorities expressed concern that the police order was at variance with the order of the Plateau State House of Assembly, the highest law making body in the state.

It would be recalled that the Police Command on Saturday unsealed all the 17 local government secretariats for suspended chairmen and their councillors.

The local government reinstated by the police were suspended by the defunct Plateau House of Assembly following which Governor Caleb Mutfwang appointed caretaker committees to serve in their places.

However, the move was stalled by the police which sealed off the local government secretariats.

Following a new order from the police reinstating the suspended local government late on Saturday, PEGGA in a statement issued by its coordinator, Manny Imman said:

“We are appalled at what is increasingly turning into a political game using the local governments of Plateau State.

“The apparent determination of the Police authorities on the Plateau to foist the suspended LG chairmen on the people is shocking and provocative and violates democratic principles given the fact that the governor acted on the orders of the State House of Assembly.

“We call on the Police High Command in Abuja and on the plateau to pull away from partisan brinkmanship and align itself with the orders of the State House of Assembly and as implemented by the governor.

“Doing otherwise could give the impression of the police covering up the corruption allegations which formed the basis for the suspension of the LGA chairmen.”

The suspended LG Chairmen have, however, denied the allegation of misappropriation.