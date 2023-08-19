Group raises alarm over ploy to taint Atiku’s image

By Efe Onadjae

A Non-Governmental Organization, NGO, Face Of Waziri-Nigeria, FOWN, has raised the alarm by Presidency of plans to debase the former Vice President Atiku Abubakar in the reckoning of people who loved him.

The group, in a statement by its Director-General Mr. Bukky Adeniyi, at the weekend, stated unequivocally that “the President Bola Tinubu led presidency is enraged and perturbed by the dogged move of Atiku to uncover his claimed school records, through a court case instituted in the United State of America.”

According to FOWN “the presidency would stop at nothing to cover his tracks, seeing all his past now hunts him badly.

In the statement it was alleged that there is confusion over the ongoing court case in USA instituted by Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, and some vested powers are tryinb to stop the release of Tinubu’s claimed school records, which might open what we termed the pandora box.

The statement reads: “In order to debar the truth from all Nigerians, there are plans in top-gear to engage the media, religious bodies, civil society organizations, political and traditional leaders in the guise of doling out palliatives, having approved the sum of N5 billion to states, imagine what the humongous total sum of money share across states will fix in the ailing petroleum refineries of Nigeria.

“This in the real sense is targeted at regaining the confidence of the masses, especially in the North where much trepidation abounds and points to the fact that they are fast losing grip there,” FOWN stated.

The statement read further that some notable Nigerians (names-withheld) have aligned with the aim of fostering disunity in Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, with ample funds made available to hatch the plan.

FOWN, added that “there are moves to deliberately, blackmail Atiku Abubarkar so as to reduce to its barest minimum his popularity in the northern region, through promotion of anti-masses policies/campaigns against his personality.

“The method adopted to execute the heinous crime against humanity and Nigerians in particular includes; the media and religious leaders in the North to be championed by chairman of a Northern coalition to fan the ember of discord within PDP.”