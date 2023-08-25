Group raises alarm over alleged plot to distract Tinubu’s govt

Tinubu

By Luminous Jannamike, ABUJA

In a surprising revelation, the Integrity and Good Governance Watch, a Nigerian civil society organization, has expressed concerns about an alleged scheme by certain politicians to undermine the government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The group warned of imminent protests against Senator Godswill Akpabio and President Tinubu, aimed at creating disaffection and distrust against the nation’s leaders.

Chief Chukwudi Oluoha, the Convener of the organisation, disclosed this to journalists in Abuja on Thursday.

He explained that the plot is linked to the dissatisfaction of certain politicians with the performance of the Tinubu administration, particularly in the realm of legislative synergy.

“Part of their grand scheme is to disrupt the tenth National Assembly and plant loyalists who will stifle Tinubu’s progressive ideas.

“This is a self-serving plan to weaken the government and take over power in 2027. We have reliably gathered that some APC Senators are not happy with President Tinubu because of his support and cordial relationship with Senator Godswill Akpabio,” Oluoha revealed.

Furthermore, he explained that the alleged plot involved a series of protests against Senator Akpabio and President Tinubu by various unknown groups aimed at tarnishing the image of the administration and the Senate.

“Except our intelligence and early warning is acted upon by security agencies, in the next few days, we may witness needless protests and baseless allegations aimed at creating disaffection and distrust against our leaders,” warned Oluoha.

The civil society organisation also decried the media wars against Senate President Akpabio for his pro-masses stance.

They dismissed the negative propaganda, asserting that it will not deter Senator Akpabio from serving Nigerians or supporting President Tinubu.

“Nigerians know the truth and believe that rejecting a Bill that harms the poor masses and making provisions for Senators to address their constituents’ immediate needs is pragmatic leadership,” the statement read.

Oluoha concluded by urging all Senators to unite in discharging their constitutional duties, making quality laws, and performing legislative oversight.

He also called on Nigerians to refrain from participating in any ill-motivated protests and to be wary of unscrupulous hands looking to undermine government institutions and structures for their parochial interests.