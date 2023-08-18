Group lauds Lokpobiri nomination as Minister

By Favour Ulebor, Abuja

The Management of Obodofei Integrated Services Limited on Thursday, lauded the confirmation of former minister of state for Agriculture and Rural Development, Sen. Heineken Lokpobiri as the Minister for State Petroleum Resources.

His nomination was contained in a letter sent to the Senate by President Bola Tinubu recently, and he was assigned as the Petroleum Minister for State on Wednesday.

Reacting to Sen. Lokpobiri’s portfolio, Executive Director for Project, Obodofei Integrated Services, Mr Ken Embelede expressed gratitude to President Bola Tinubu for finding an industrious Son of Ijaw land worthy to serve in his cabinet.

He said Lokpobiri’s nomination is a round peg in a round hole, noting that he has a lot to offer in expanding the developmental frontiers of the country, going by his track record as a former state Assembly member, former member of the Senate and former Minister under the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to Ken Embelede, Lokpobiri stands out with his long years of administrative dexterity and managerial acumen which he would still bring to bear in contributing to the Renewed Hope agenda of the President.

“No doubt one of the shinning stars from the NigerDelta, Sen. Lokpobiri personifies experiential capacity that has transversed both the executive and legislative arms of government.

“As a member of the Nigerian Senate, Lokpobiri Sponsored the Elderly Persons bill, and is willing to give legal support, welfare and recreational facilities to elderly people in the country.

“He made outstanding contributions in the legislative and oversight businesses of the hallowed chamber in various committees he belonged to, including Sports, Public Accounts, Police Affairs, Niger Delta, Millennium Development Goals, Water Resources, and Solid Minerals.

“As an expert in Environmental Rights and Environmental Law, he has counselled the government on global standard practices, which has further enhanced a harmonious relationship between oil-bearing communities in Niger Delta and the federal government.

“We have no doubt that as Minister for Petroleum Resources ,he will perform with remarkable footprints for the overall benefit of all Nigerians”, Embelede stated.