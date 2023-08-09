Group hails Tinubu on Danladi’s Ministerial nomination, appeals for his confirmation

By Jimitota Onoyume

A pro All Progressives Congress group, APC Progressive Youth Alliance has lauded President Bola Tinubu for nominating Senator Sani Abubakar Danladi as a Minister from Taraba state.

Leader of the group Mr Joseph Awolowo Perekeme in a statement to the Vanguard enjoined the Senate to confirm the nominee, adding that the senators should ignore those trying to pull down Danladi.

“The controversy around this whole security screening holding the confirmation has caught our attention, hence we are calling on the Senate to ignore those who want to pull down Sen. Danladi.

“The likes of Sen. Danladi will contribute his wealth of experience to the success of this administration led by the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. We have no reservations about Danladi’s capacity to deliver as a Minister.

“We are appealing to the Senate to consider confirming the Ministerial nomination of Sen. Danladi who has being patriotic, a man who has shown commitment to the development and growth of the nation. “