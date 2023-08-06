Group hails emergence of Okotete as Minister

By Jimitota Onoyume

President Bola Tinubu has been lauded for appointing Hon Stella Okotete as a minister, saying she would add positive value to the government.

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC in Delta state and president Urhobo Youth council, Abuja chapter ” General” Peter Aghogho aka Peterwood in a statement to the Vanguard said he was optimistic Hon Okotete will perform impressively, recalling that she did great in Nexim bank.

” I am from Ughelli South local government so I can say without mincing words that our new minister will hit the ground running immediately portfolio is assigned to her. Hon. Okotete did great in NEXIM bank. She is an exemplary public servant, a thorough bred, an intellectual and a grassroot politician to the core, she is in touch with her people.

” I Congratulate Hon. Okotete on behalf of Urhobo Youth Council. Haven served very well as the Executive Director of NEXIM Bank, National Women leader of the All Progressive Congress(APC) coupled with her impressive pedigree in the public service, I have the whole assurance she will do extremely well in this new Job given to her.”