Group expresses commitment over implementation of gov Eno’s Agenda

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

A socio-political group under the aegis of ARISE Ambassadors has expressed its commitment to ensure the implementation of governor Umo Eno’s policies and programmes captured in the A.R.I.S.E Agenda.

Some leaders of the group spoke during the official inauguration of Executive Council of ARISE Ambassadors at the weekend in Uyo.

Speaking, Chairman of the group, Revd. Richard Peters noted that one of the core objectives of the group was to build public support for the A.R.I .S. E Agenda of the current administration.

Peters added that as Advocates of good governance they are also committed to

providing detailed interpretation of governor Eno’s agaenda to the people in the nooks and crannies of the state especially the hinterlands.

“Also we intend to reintegrate the rural dwellers into His Excellency’s agenda through the introduction of community tours, where community leaders will be engaged occasionally. This will be done by staging regular public debates on radio and TV stations to interface with the people.

“This group is open to all responsible and selfless supporters of Pator Umo Eno and all hands must be on deck to ensure success of this administration,and beyond” Peters stated.

Addressing members of the group, Chairman of the occasion , Dr Iniobong Essien lauded the initiative, stressing that the importance of the decision to sensitise the grassroots on the governor’s vision for the state could not be over-emphasized.

Essien who is Chairman Board of Directors, Ibom Airport Development Company Ltd, however, advised members of the group that they must be ready and willing to sacrifice their time, and comfort if they must accomplish the task.

His words:”It is a serious assignment that has been bestowed on you and I believe you have the capacity to deal with it. And I also believe that as you propagate this message into the nooks and crannies of Akwa Ibom State, the understanding will go deep down.

“So I thank all of you for taking the pains to embark on this great responsibility.

Government must not work alone, it must partner with people. And I believe that we interpret the vision of governor Umo Eno rightly so that we get the needed results.

“The truth of the matter is that as this group succeeds it will attract more people to be part of it, but if you abandon your assignment halfway that’s where we will have issue. And I pray that you don’t abandon the task”

Giving a message of goodwill, the wife of a former military governor of the state, Her Excellency Funmi Idongesit-Nkanga, commended members of group for taking up the responsibility of ensuring that everyone understands and keys into the vision of this administration.

Mrs. Idongesit-Nkanga who is the matron of the group said, “I want to thank the initiators of this group. Of course there is need for those who will go into the interior and explain what the vision of the A.R.IS.E Agenda is all about. So you must take this responsibility seriously.

“Let there be sincerity of purpose, let there be no division among you. Let the slogan of this group, ‘Projecting the ARISE Agenda” be foremost in uour hearts. Your purpose should not be what you want to gain from this, but to support the government. I thank everyone that created time to be here today”

On his part, a prominent indigenous contractor, High Chief Sunny Udonsek said he was happy to identify with the group and commended the members for supporting governor Eno’s administration to succeed.

Udonsek who was a special guest at the occasion described the governor as a man of the people, who understands the problem of the state, stressing, “So it is our duty as friends of Pastor Umo Eno to ensure he succeeds.

“He has demonstrated, determination, the political will to tackle the problem of Akwa Ibom’. He has started very well and we must continue to support him”.

Also speaking earlier, the Chairman Board of Trustees of the group, Comrade Ernest Akpan expressed gratitude to distinguished sons and daughters of the state who have identified with the group, noting, “We call them pillars of ARISE Ambassadors.

“They believe in our ability to make a difference. We are inspired by their faith in us. We are committed to living up to expectations. And may I inform this August audience that membership of this great movement is voluntary and pro-governor Umo Eno”