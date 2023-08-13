Group demands immediate probe of Opu-Nembe invasion

The Bayelsa State Integrity Group, weekend, urged the Nigeria Police Force, NPF, to investigate the invasion of Opu-Nembe, in the Nembe Local Government Area, LGA, of the state by suspected armed thugs.

The group, which stated that the rule of law must prevail and all perpetrators be brought to book, said stakeholders in Bayelsa must exercise patience until justice was attained.

The statement, which described the invasion as an act that undermined the principles of peace, security and justice for which the state was known, also added that security operatives in the state should fulfill their primary duty of securing lives and properties.

The statement reads: “This violent and criminal attack on the Opu-Nembe community, undermines the principles of peace, security, and justice that our state has been known for, in the past, particularly, the last three years.

“We hereby immediately call on the acting Inspector General of Police, Mr. Kayode Egbetokun, to order an immediate investigation and arrest of perpetrators, and ensure a swift and impartial investigation of this incident.

“We urge the IGP, to work with the affected community, to identify the perpetrators responsible for this unlawful act, and bring them to justice. It is imperative that the rule of law is upheld and that those responsible for the violation of the town’s sovereignty and the well-being of its residents are held accountable for their actions.

“We urge all stakeholders in Opu-Nembe, and across Bayelsa State, to exercise restraint and to work collaboratively to ensure that the situation is resolved peacefully and in accordance with established legal processes. The security of lives and properties, well-being and safety of Bayelsans must be of paramount importance.

“Our organisation stands united against any form of unlawful aggression and will continue to advocate for justice, peace, and the protection of human rights. Once again, we demand a thorough Probe of this very dastardly act.”