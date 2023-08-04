Group condemns call for Akume’s sack as SGF, pleads for patience from Idomas

George Akume

…Urges Stakeholders To Support Akume For Benue’s Progress

…Asks Governor Alia to consult Widely On Critical Decisions

By Henry Umoru

A group under the aegis of Benue Concerned Friends Initiative (BENCOFI) has condemned in very strong terms, those calling for the sack of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Senator George Akume, urging them to have a rethink.

According to the group, the Coalition of Idoma Professionals who raised the alarm that Akume be relieved of his appointment over alleged deliberate plan to sideline other tribes in Benue State should know that former Benue State has always been a detribalised person and sensitive to all issues with regard to the state without an iota of reservation and also the dividends the entire state stands to benefit from his office.

Addressing Journalists yesterday in Abuja, BENCOFI’s President, Norgba Orvave called on all stakeholders to join hands with the former Senate Minority Leader as the SGF in order to attract development to Benue State and other parts of the country.

BENCOFI has also urged the Benue State Governor, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia, to embark on wide consultations before and during administrative decisions as well as actions that would help keep the State connected with the centre for its overall development.

Norgba Orvave who appealed to the Benue South Senatorial District (Zone ‘C’) which is agitated over the nomination of Prof. Joseph Utsev as Minister to exercise patience as other key appointments from the federal government would come to the zone, said, “Our attention has been drawn to the recent publication by a group, who called themselves Coalition of Idoma Professionals, through their spokesman, Hon. Inalegwu Adaji, calling on President Ahmed Bola Tinubu, to relieve His Excellency, Senator Dr. George Akume CON of his appointment as Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), on the alleged deliberate plan, led by the SGF in sideling other tribes in Benue State.

“We condemn in totality the call by this group, considering the fact that, personally, administratively and politically, Senator Dr. George Akume has proven to be a rare gem to reckon with, if truth be told and sectional sentiments buried.

“He (Akume) is a leader par excellence, believer in human interest above personal aggrandizement, detribalized philanthropist, seasoned administrator and politician who abhors nepotism and sectionalism.

“Basically, starting from Senator Akume’s days as a civil servant, where he rose to the peak as the Permanent Secretary till date, history has captured him as one who is meticulous in his official duties and lives for the people, one who has chosen to be poor for people to live happy lives, despite the opportunities he always has to appropriate public funds that others may embezzle to be rich.

“We want to use this medium to caution and appeal to the people injecting obnoxious ideas in the system in Benue State, to desist, in order for us to enjoy smooth relationship between the two tiers of Government.

“We kindly advise our Governor, His Excellency, Rev. Fr. Dr. Hyacinth Iormem Alia, to embark on wide consultations before and during administrative decisions and actions. We cannot shut our mouths and fold our hands to watch our state degenerates into what we suffered in the immediate past administration.

“We use this opportunity to sue for cooperation and understanding among Benue people and Nigerians, devoid of tribal, religious and regional sentiments in order to recognise and recommend competence based on merit.

“We would like to use this avenue to thank our father and leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Benue State, His Excellency, Sen. Dr. George Akume CON, for the wonderful works he is doing by connecting the State to the Federal Government.

“Consequently, we hereby pass a Vote of Confidence on him and assure him of our unflinching loyalty and support. As an organisation representing the interest of the good people of Benue State, we want to express our profound gratitude to Mr. President, His Excellency Ahmed Bola Tinubu GCFR, for appointing our leader, Distinguished Senator Dr. George Akume as the SGF.

“We are immensely grateful for this gesture towards Benue State as we pledge our solidarity to his Government and pragmatic policies and programs for the generality of Nigerians.

“Equally, without fear of any contradiction, we pass a Vote of Confidence on the President of Nigeria, His Excellency Ahmed Bola Tinubu for his proven capacity to take the Nation out of the doldrums. His courage and resilience exhibited within the few months into his administration, by formulating and firmly standing by sensitive and people-oriented policies are worthy of appreciation and support.”