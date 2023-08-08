Group commits N100 million to youth, farmers’ development

Inaugurates Sam Oyus foundation

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

A non-profit making organisation, Sam Oyus Foundation has disclosed that it is committing the sum of N100 million to youth and farmers capacity development in Osun state.

Speaking at the inauguration of the foundation in Modakeke on Tuesday, the founder, Samuel Oyedotun said the amount covers the short, medium and long-term implementation model of the foundation.

Oyedotun, who is the Boars Chairman, Osun State Water Corporation Osun said the foundation gives him an opportunity to give back to society seeing the need and challenges people are going through to make ends meet.

He also explained that through the foundation, needed guidance and financial support will be provided to various categories of people adding that the foundation will directly engage and empower the youthful generation in numerous skill acquisition with modern technology and digital skills.

“I am happy to announce the launch of Sam Oyus Foundation (SOF) with N100 million for short, medium and long-term implementation models.

“Through this foundation, we will provide the needed guidance and financial support to various categories of people in our society.

“We will directly engage and empower the youthful generation in numerous skill acquisition with modern technology and digital skills.

“We will focus on changing the mindset and thoughts of our youths, which will give them and other beneficiaries a place in the competitive global market as well as boost job creation and reduce unemployment.

“We will educate our farmers on modern techniques and ways of farming while providing start up capital, we will revitalize the SMEs, we will provide scholarship to our sons and daughters in primary and secondary schools as well as tertiary institutions”, he added.